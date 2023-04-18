The Flash: Release date for new trailer revealed

The Flash is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. After being in development hell for several years, it is finally being showcased to the public. The film will serve as the reset button for the DC Universe, with the cinematic continuity of the Snyderverse undergoing a major reboot to lead into James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly acquired DC Universe.

The upcoming flick featuring the Scarlet Speedster will not only be based on the famed comic book storyline Flashpoint, which featured an emotional tale between Barry Allen and his mother, but it will also pack a punch of nostalgia for DC fans. The film will feature the much-anticipated return of Michael Keaton to the role of Batman after he last appeared in 1992's Batman Returns.

The first trailer for The Flash was released on February 12, 2023, and received widespread praise from fans. Now, as per a recently released promotional video, fans know when to expect the second trailer for the film.

New trailer for The Flash will premiere on April 25

As per the newly released promotional spot for the film, the second trailer for The Flash is set to drop online on April 25. According to Erik Davis of Fandango, April 25 will also be the day when the film will finally be screened in full at CinemaCon.

With the upcoming flick featuring two Barry Allens, Michael Keaton's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and Michael Shannon's General Zod, it remains to be seen as to what footage will be shown just two months before the film's release.

The Flash's second trailer could either recycle and use footage from the first trailer, which heavily featured Keaton's Batman, or it could entirely showcase new footage. The new footage might also show more of Calle's Supergirl, as she had a minimal presence in the first trailer.

Nonetheless, the second trailer for The Flash will only send fans into more of a frenzy, given how eager they are to see the film thanks to the confirmed appearance of not only Michael Keaton's Batman but also Ben Affleck's version of The Dark Knight, which the actor has confirmed will be his final time playing the role.

There is also an air of uncertainty clouding the film, given the various legal troubles involving the lead actor, Ezra Miller, whose future with the franchise is uncertain, despite reports of some Warner Bros. executives wanting to retain the actor.

The Flash plot and cast details

The film's plot revolves around Barry Allen going back in time to try and save his mother from her murderer, which results in Barry being trapped in an alternate universe where there are no metahumans. However, when General Zod is restored to life and begins attacking Earth, Barry recruits an older alternate version of Batman and a Kryptonian called Supergirl to help him stop Zod's threat.

The synopsis of the film, as per Warner Bros. and DC, reads:

"Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation."

It continues:

"Unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life."

The star-studded cast of The Flash includes:

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Sasha Calle as Kara/Supergirl

Antje Traue as Faora

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Saoirse Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon will also appear in the film in undisclosed roles. According to Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot will also appear as Wonder Woman in the film.

The Flash will be released worldwide on June 16, 2023.

