Who is Batman in The Flash trailer at Super Bowl 2023? Explained

The Flash is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, as it is geared to reset the DC Universe continuity from the Snyderverse to James Gunn's DCU. It is directed by Andy Muschietti and is based on a script written by Christina Hodson. At the DC Burbank Event in January, Gunn said that he admires the film greatly.

A new trailer for The Flash was dropped at the 2023 Super Bowl. The trailer contained many exciting reveals, such as the presence of two Barry Allens, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and most importantly, Michael Keaton's Batman.

This marks Keaton reprising the role from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film and its sequel, Batman Returns (1992).

Michael Keaton is not the only Batman in The Flash trailer

Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

As mentioned above, Michael Keaton's Batman is the version of the Dark Knight who is present in The Flash trailer, and he will be from an alternate universe running parallel to the DCEU, which is Barry Allen's universe. However, he is not the only version of the caped crusader in the trailer. In one scene, Ben Affleck also appears as his version of Batman (Bruce Wayne) from Barry Allen's universe.

The trailer opens with a voiceover of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash discussing why the latter wants to save his universe. Batman asks:

"Tell me something. You can go anywhere. Another timeline. Another universe. So why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?"

In response, Flash says:

"Because this is the world where my mom lives. I'm not gonna lose her again."

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Micheal Keaton as Batman in ‘THE FLASH’. First look at Micheal Keaton as Batman in ‘THE FLASH’. https://t.co/zLY3KTJb8Y

While Affleck's version is reportedly playing a supporting role in the film, Keaton's version will be one of the lead characters, as he joins forces with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen and Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Kara). Together, they will attempt to help Barry return to his universe and fix a timeline mess caused by him when he ran back in time to save his mother from being killed.

Also featured in the trailer is Michael Shannon's General Zod, who was last seen in 2013's Man of Steel, where he was killed by Henry Cavill's Superman. Zod, who was restored as a result of Barry tampering with the timeline, attempts to invade Earth again, forcing Barry to team up with Batman and Supergirl to stop him.

The Flash release date, plot, and cast

The Flash is set to release theatrically on June 16, 2023. The film was originally scheduled for March 23, 2018, when Warner Bros. announced their initial slate of DC Extended Universe films. The release date was then moved to March 16, before being shifted to several dates in 2022, until the date was finally settled as June 23, 2023. It was then moved forward by a week to June 16, 2023, after test screenings of the film received a positive response.

As for the plot, Barry Allen (The Flash) travels back in time to save his mother from being murdered, only to be trapped in an alternate reality where there are no metahumans. He then faces the threat of General Zod, forcing him to enlist the help of Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to stop Zod and send him back to his universe.

Harley #TheBatman @harleysuniverse james gunn wasnt lying the flash looks insane james gunn wasnt lying the flash looks insane https://t.co/Pj5WNECDcF

The synopsis as per the Warner Bros/DC press release reads:

"Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation."

It continues:

"Unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life."

The film has a star-studded cast:

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash

Sasha Calle as Kara/Supergirl

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Antje Traue as Faora

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Additionally, Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman from Barry Allen's universe. Saoirse Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon also appear in undisclosed roles.

