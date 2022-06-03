Who is DC's Lor-Zod? All about General Zod's son following Young Justice appearances

Lor-Zod has been the primary reason behind all the chaos in Young Justice: Phantoms. The villain has finally relieved his parents from the shackles of the Phantom Zone, and after the latest episode, he may also be responsible for Nightwing's death, on top of other crimes.

The character has been a big problem for the heroes since his first appearance in Young Justice. However, he's not as bad in the comics as he seems on the show. In fact, he's not evil at all.

Origin of DC's Lor-Zod

Dru-Zod, Ursa, and Lor-Zod in Young Justice (Image via HBO Max)

In the comics, Lor-Zod was born in the Phantom Zone to General Dru-Zod and Ursa and could escape the Kryptonian prison with the help of his father shortly after. General Zod exploited the zone's technology to escape, which led to the appearance of a small vessel on the wall.

However, since Lor-Zod was the only one to have a real form in the zone, only he could escape through the vessel.

General Zod and Ursa then decided to send the kid out through a rocket ship into space, and after some traveling, the kid landed in Metropolis. Kryptonians sure love doing all of that!

Soon after his arrival, Superman took the liberty of being responsible and gave the alien child to Sarge Steel and the Department of Metahuman Affairs to look into the matter.

The child started getting a lot of attention from the media, and one day, a news piece on him turned out to be more than mildly interesting for Superman. The Man of Steel found out that the child was Kryptonian and hurried to the Department of Metahuman Affairs to find out more.

Superman then found out that the department was taking him to a "secure location" and rescued him before they could do any weird experiments. He also brought him into his home to take care of him until he found a solution to the situation.

After some time, General Zod and Ursa broke out of the Phantom Zone, searching for their child. They also found a way to release the rest of the captors from the zone and started planning an invasion.

Lor-Zod was happy when his biological parents came back to take him home, but he became upset over their actions over time. When his parents tried to take over Metropolis, the kid finally lost his temper and attacked them with his double heat vision, which burned his father's hand.

After the battle was over and General Zod and Ursa were sent back to the Phantom Zone with the rest of the captors, Superman talked to Lois about officially adopting Lor-Zod, to which she agreed. They also gave him a new name, Christopher Kent.

After some time, General Zod and Ursa broke out of the Phantom Zone again. They kept their delusions of grandeur aside and went straight to the Kent farm to attack the Kent family. It seems like Kryptonian prisons are no less good than Arkham Asylum.

Weirdly, Lex Luthor helped Superman get out of this one and protect Lor-Zod, maybe because he doesn't like it when anyone else tries to destroy the Kents. He used the Phantom Zone Prisoner Connection to his advantage and opened a portal so that every Kryptonian connected with the zone swoops right in.

Unfortunately, Superman and Lor are also swooped in with the criminals as they had a connection to the zone. The kid sacrificed himself for his foster father and pushed him to escape the zone, but when Superman came back to help him escape, he found out that it had already happened.

Apparently, Thara Ak-Var helped Lor-Zod escape, and the duo then took the names of Kryptonian deities Nightwing (not Dick Grayson) and Flamebird to fight crime, side by side. Sometime later, the hero also finds out that every event in his life has led him down the path to becoming Nightwing, as the hero finds out that he is an avatar of the deity himself.

The portrayal of Lor-Zod in Young Justice: Phantoms has been significantly different from his comic origin. However, many think the end might not be so different.

As the show airs its final episode next week, the end of Dick Grayson's arc may bring the character to terms with his real identity.

