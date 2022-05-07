5 storylines that have made DC vs. Vampires a hit

Vampires are demented, powerful, and intriguing creatures, and stories about them usually become fan favorites. But when you add superheroes to the mix, like DC vs. Vampires did, things become even more fascinating.

An agitated Andrew Bennett (a good vampire) travels in secret to inform the Justice League about the upcoming war that the vampires are waging upon humanity, and the act marks the starting point of an impeccable journey.

There are a lot of reasons that have made this journey incredible. However, the five storylines mentioned below definitely come at the top.

Labelling the top 5 fan-favorite storyline from DC vs. Vampires

1) Lex Luthor potentially saves the world

DC vs. Vampires #1 (Image via DC Comics)

When the fate of the world is at stake, every being - good or bad, villainous or heroic - joins forces to save it. The same is shown in the DC vs. Vampires #1, where the Legion of Doom is already under vampiric control as Andrew Bennet reaches out to warn them about preying vampires, and amidst the massacre, he finds a non-turned and barely alive villain who's missing an arm, Lex Luthor.

Lex Luthor tells Andrew that the vampires failed to turn him and advised him to seek Justice League's help. He also gives him a note and a vial of his blood for proof, asking Bennet to kill him. His last words were:

"Let the world know it was me who saved them."

What is fascinating about this storyline is that Luthor uses his gift of knowledge for good (and potentially saves the world). He gives Andrew the address to Wayne Manor (because he is one of the few villains who knows who Batman is), knowing that Batman wouldn't have been turned.

As a result, Andrew first goes to the Wayne manor to drop the note to Alfred instead of the Justice League headquarters, where he would've been killed by a turned Hal Jordan as soon as he reached.

2) Partnership between the Dark Knight and Green Arrow

DC vs. Vampires #5 (Image via DC Comics)

Both rich, both non-powered and both exceptionally skilled, Batman and Green Arrow working together to fight powerful vampires is a treat for the eyes.

The pair first suspects each other of being vampires but later joins forces as they discover that they're both uninfected. They investigate together and find potential candidates who have been turned, hoping to stop them and all of the vampires from taking over the world before it's too late.

As of DC vs. Vampires #6, Green Arrow has been hanging out with the Bats. However, it is also likely that the Bat family and the Arrow family will join forces to prevent the apocalypse in future issues, and fans can't wait for that to happen.

3) Paranoia led by camouflaged vampires walking amongst humans

DC vs. Vampires #3 (Image via DC Comics)

What is better than a 'trust no one' situation? The series makes the characters question who to trust, which certainly makes everything more interesting.

The situation becomes so dire that even the protectors of the earth, the Justice League, get infiltrated from the inside. Batman quickly assesses the situation and tries to identify the identity of the infiltrator by keeping close tabs on the members of the league.

First, in the DC vs. Vampires #1, fans see Hal Jordan as a vampire. Later on, in DC vs. Vampires #3, fans see Wonder Woman getting turned, and then Hal and Diana leading the rest of the members to believe that Batman and Green Arrow have been turned by vampires, who are actually the prime heroes trying to save the world.

4) Batman being his most authentic self

DC vs. Vampires #2 (Image via DC Comics)

Fans see Batman become his most true self in this series. His lack of trust in even the closest to him, his habit of testing his subjects at every turn, and his obsessive nature comes in handy with the events going on. Batman examines everyone around him, including his own family and the entire Justice League.

For starters, he calls every member of the Bat Family in the morning and serves them tea made with holy water. After that, a still unsatisfied Dark Knight tells everyone to hold a cross to gain his trust. Seeing this version of Batman has set a high standard in the minds of the readers, and they want to see more and more such Batman shenanigans.

5) Nightwing being the vampire king

DC vs. Vampires #6 (Image via DC Comics)

Picking Nightwing to be the vampire king is the best choice that the writers made. Nightwing being evil is hard to digest for fans as they have never seen him like this, which makes the reveal even more shocking and DC vs. Vampires even more unique.

Nightwing is usually portrayed as the sweetest member of the Bat Family, who has all the abilities of Batman, but with added people skills. After all, anyone who can tolerate Damian Wayne should surely be a saint. He also has the brain of a Bat to plan for world dominance, the trust of a Bat to access the Batcave, and the capability to fool a Bat, which is not an easy task.

After Superman, Nightwing is the most respected and trusted superhero, whether it's the Justice League, the Titans, or the general DC universe. His contrasting personality with the Dark Knight, despite experiencing the same things and living under his shadow, is something that makes his character legendary. Dick Grayson is truly the perfect choice for the vampire king in DC vs. Vampires.

Fans can't wait to see what happens next. Luckily, they won't have to wait long, as the series releases its next issue, DC vs. Vampires – Hunters #1, on May 24.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia