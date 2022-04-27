The Batman: The Dark Knight rises, again

Although it's been more than a month since The Batman hit theaters, the audience doesn't seem to have stopped talking about it and reviewing it repeatedly. We couldn't expect less, for it is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

The Batman is undoubtedly on the podium of films that were as feared as expected in recent years. Though certain aspects of the movie sometimes dangerously justify these fears, there is no need to pretend any longer: it is an almost total success.

Despite some reluctance among viewers when Warner announced that Robert Pattinson would play Gotham's Dark Knight, it took a trailer for The Batman to establish itself as one of the most exciting DC movies.

Dark and wild, the clip carried the promise of a film that could bridge the gap between amateur spectators of big show cinema and the most demanding moviegoers.

Counting Commissioner Gordon and his butler Alfred as allies, The Batman finds himself confronted by The Riddler, a fearsome enemy who rips Gotham's mighty from life to death, arguing that the system is corrupt and must be shattered.

Why is The Batman a new blockbuster?

Firstly, Matt Reeves, who has already shown his talents as a filmmaker in Cloverfield and two parts of The Planet of the Apes, proved that he knows how to handle his camera particularly well and lay down his plans.

By often filming the scenes in a static shot, as in the first scene where the masked hero appears, he better captures the granite rage of Bruce Wayne. The protagonist tries to purge his demons, regrets, and the feeling of weakness he felt as a child when he saw his parents die before his eyes.

And indeed, from the first minute to well after leaving the room, we are caught up, not to say crushed, by the vision of Matt Reeves.

Greig Fraser and Matt Reeves on the set of 'The Batman' (Image via Warner Bros.)

What about the cast?

After Christian Bale's perfect embodiment of The Dark Knight, it was naturally hard to imagine the Twilight star as the rightful heir to this role. However, we must confess that, as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, Robert Pattinson is perfect.

He has an undeniably unconventional approach to the character. Although he doesn't have the muscle mass of a Ben Affleck, he manages to breathe a lot of body into the Dark Knight. This is especially felt in action scenes, where every hit seems to hurt.

Nevertheless, some will probably criticize his version of Bruce Wayne as very grunge. It's worth remembering, though, that The Batman is not just another superhero story. It's mostly a noir investigative film, with one of the most compelling Batmans ever to hit the screens.

Not only is Robert Pattinson perfect for this tortured version of the hero (despite some passages that some may consider a little too 'emo'), but his thoughts and moods are also interesting to understand.

Bruce Wayne's real face without the mask (Image via Warner Bros.)

In the film, however, Bruce Wayne has yet to grasp the true meaning of The Batman. He is vengeance instead of justice. And if The Batman is revenge, Bruce Wayne is still that young child waiting for his parents to be avenged.

Bruce Wayne certainly is grunge, and this side does not serve to iconize him. On the contrary, it shows his suffering and this violence he has trouble containing, which can only explode when masked.

Deadcool @TDeadcool Cette Scène de The Batman nous illustre que cette itération de Batman n'est pas encore à sont apogée il est manque d'expérience Cette Scène de The Batman nous illustre que cette itération de Batman n'est pas encore à sont apogée il est manque d'expérience https://t.co/jSFWXAfZSA

The rest of the cast has nothing to envy Pattinson. Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle) overflows with charisma and seduction. A superheroine with an equally tormented past, she is a burglary specialist who rapidly falls for The Batman.

The Bat and the Cat's union seems more passionate than in previous films. Spectators were surely longing for more drama from this couple.

The Bat and the Cat: One helluva duet (Image via Warner Bros.)

Jeffrey Wright arguably offers one of the best versions of Commissioner Gordon, while John Turturro oozes class as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell romps home as Penguin.

As for Andy Serkis, although he is present lesser on-screen than Michael Caine in The Dark Knight, his version of Alfred Pennyworth is full of promise.

A word also on Paul Dano, who was absolutely brilliant in the role of The Riddler, and the actor will be talked about a lot. Even though everyone will salute his work on the voice, some spectators may regret that the version of The Riddler he embodies is very far from the image that we have of The Sphinx.

This is particularly felt by his costume inspired by the costume worn by the Zodiac Killer in Zodiac.

The Riddler bringing down his justice on Gotham (Image via Warner Bros.)

Nevertheless, all the iconic characters present in the film are called upon to transform. Selina Kyle isn't Catwoman yet. If he calls himself The Penguin, Oswald Cobblepot is not yet one of the most powerful mobsters in Gotham but the henchman of Carmine Falcone.

Even The Batman, as we have said, is changing. The Sphinx may also become more theatrical in a later film or series.

Although we have to wait a few months to ensure that our current positive feeling lasts, it seems that The Batman touched us as hard as the incredible Dark Knight of Christopher Nolan.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

