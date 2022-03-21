Does The Riddler know who The Batman is? Theories explored

With The Batman grossing over $600 million and multiple upcoming spin-off projects lined up, it is borderline official that Warner Bros. will soon greenlight a trilogy of Matt Reeves' take on the dark knight of Gotham. Furthermore, with the Riddler X proto-Joker team-up teased at the film's end, it is likely not the end of Paul Dano's Edward Nashton in the Reeves-verse.

Dano is also slated to write a Riddler: Year One comic, which will explore his character's backstory with the film's continuity. This further hints at the return of the character in future installments.

It is unlikely that the upcoming comic will establish any relevant past connections between Bruce Wayne and Edward Nashton. However, some fans have speculated that the comic may confirm that the Riddler knows Batman's true identity.

Why was Paul Dano's The Riddler not aware that Bruce Wayne is the Batman?

There was a twist in the film regarding Batman's true identity being known by the Riddler. However, there is another scene later in the film, where the caped crusader confronts the Riddler, insinuating that the latter is unaware of Bruce Wayne being the masked vigilante.

The subplot is sort of silly considering that the Riddler is obsessed with both Batman and Bruce Wayne. However, somehow the film manages to confirm that an intricately clever criminal like Edward Nashton was unable to figure out that the billionaire social recluse was the caped crusader who went around beating up Gotham's thugs to a pulp.

The Riddler's mind map wall at his apartment

The Riddler's mind map (Image via Warner Bros.)

Around the climax of The Batman, Falcone is sniped by Nashton from his apartment. In the apartment, it is seen that Nashton has collected multiple newspaper clippings of Bruce Wayne and about Batman's true identity.

The hint of Nashton knowing Batman's real identity was so on the nose that it wouldn't take the world's greatest detective to figure it out. However, except for Robert Pattinson's Batman, no one raises a brow over the wall filled with references to Wayne and the caped crusader.

Furthermore, the wall also had the Riddler's scribbles like:

"If only I knew then...what I know now," and "I know...know the REAL you..."

However, despite the Batmobile-sized hints staring at everyone's face, not even Gordon figures out how Bruce Wayne is Batman.

Arkham Prison Scene

After the Riddler's arrest, Batman meets Nashton in the Arkham Prison, which leads to one of the greatest performances by Dano's Riddler. At the prison, Nashton keeps repeating the name 'Bruce Wayne' before revealing that he is the one who survived his bomb attack.

While it is possible that Riddler could have been a good sport to his future rival, the Batman, and chose to keep his identity secret, it is unlikely as the character disclosed that he had no intention of knowing his real identity.

Furthermore, the Riddler said:

"All everyone wants to do is unmask you, but they're missing the point. You and I both know that I'm looking at the real you right now."

The letter to the Batman

The letter to The Batman (Image via Warner Bros.)

In the film, the Riddler addresses multiple letters to the Batman, including clues about his victims and hints at his master plan to flood Gotham City. Before the end of the film, Dano's Riddler sends a package addressed to Bruce Wayne, but Wayne's trusty butler Alfred Pennyworth receives it in Wayne Manor.

The package contained a letter addressed to the Batman, which was in a fire-proof envelope. This insinuated that Nashton planned to kill Bruce Wayne and leave the note for Batman. Thus, Nashton could not have known that Bruce is Batman as the Zodiac killer-inspired serial killer was flexing his plans to Wayne and Gordon at the orphanage-turned-drug den.

Furthermore, Edward Nashton was really disappointed to see how Bruce Wayne survived his attack but praised Batman for unknowingly helping the cause of The Riddler to murder Falcone.

While the diversion with the identity of Batman subplot was interesting, all hints from the Riddler and the Batman's conversation at Arkham Prison suggest that the villain was unaware of Batman's real identity.

Edited by Prem Deshpande