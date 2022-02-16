The Batman star Robert Pattinson wants to see "Court Of Owls" in the sequel

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is yet to arrive in theaters, and the prediction for its sequel has already started. Apparently, there’s a possibility that fans will get the mysterious Court of Owls group in the potential sequel of the movie.

In an interview with Den Of Geek, Robert Pattinson revealed that he hopes to fight 'Court Of Owls' in the next part. Pattinson, when asked about The Batman 2, said:

“I’d love to do something like Court of Owls”

After learning about this statement, DC fans are intrigued to learn more about this secretive criminal association.

What is the Court Of Owls in DC Comics?

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo were the names behind the existence of Court of Owls in DC comics. The group was first introduced in Vol. 2 in 2011.

In the story, the Court of Owls is a group of powerful people in Gotham who have existed in the shadows for centuries. The Secret Society of the city kidnaps children working in circuses to use them as weapons. These kids are trained and transformed into assassins, known as Talons.

The Batman 2 is expected to have Court Of Owls as the main antagonists (image via DC)

In the comics, Bruce Wayne comes on the radar of the Court of Owls when he tries to rebuild Gotham. The group leaders order Talons to take down the philanthropist, but Bruce manages to escape somehow.

However, this does spark a fire for a larger battle. Interestingly, Bruce Wayne’s rivalry with the Court of Owls is considered legendary by DC fans. So, it would be interesting to see this organization in the live-action version of Batman.

Who are the villains of The Batman in the upcoming movie?

DC fans already know that in the first part, Batman will be fighting against Riddler, a serial killer who targets the public figures of the Elite Gotham City.

Riddler is one of those villains who like to play mind-games with Batman. So, get ready to see some detective skills of the 'Caped Crusader' in the film. In addition to Riddler, Batman would also face off against a speculated rising crime lord, Penguin.

Also, apart from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, we will get to see some more interesting characters in the movie. That includes Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, James Gorden played by Jeffrey Wright, and many more.

