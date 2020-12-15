Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, is coming to Fortnite

Attention all DC fans! According to the latest leaks, the Arrowverse's protagonist Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, is officially on his way to the Fortnite island.

After an extremely successful Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 - Season 4, Epic Games have now decided to cater to DC fans by bringing in Green Arrow as an exclusive Fortnite Crew skin:

Featuring the instantly recognizable attire of The Emerald Archer, aka Green Arrow, the upcoming Fortnite skin has been modeled on actor Stephen Amell's portrayal in the CW's popular Arrowverse.

From movies and TV shows to superheroes and pop culture legends, fans certainly have a lot to look forward to as no one seems to be doing it better than Fortnite at the moment.

Green Arrow is set to arrive on the Fortnite island

The first major update of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has officially arrived, i.e., the V15.10 Winter update, which has ushered in a plethora of exciting new additions.

From a brand new Christmas-themed lobby to exclusive Black Panther challenges, players certainly have a lot to look forward to in terms of content when it comes to exploring the Fortnite map post the latest V15.10 update.

One of the most exciting upcoming additions to the game is that of an Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow bundle, which is all set to arrive in Fortnite.

Featuring his iconic quiver of arrows as back bling and a glove-shaped pickaxe, Green Arrow is expected to be a part of the Fortnite Monthly Crew Pack and seems likely to arrive in January.

Some players already seem to have access to the Green Arrow skin, courtesy of various clips cropping up online:

Green #Arrow is accidentally being distributed to some #Fortnite Crew members, it seems to be January's Crew pack pic.twitter.com/ZHbOdOCPGA — Poket (@PoketOfficial) December 15, 2020

So glad I got FORTNITE Crew monthly ... GREEN ARROW ... LETS GOOOOOOO. — Lexa (@CallMeLoona) December 15, 2020

I got it too pic.twitter.com/BL3HnrGkPR — Aryan (@Aryan26223497) December 15, 2020

It seems like a lucky few have already accessed the sleek Green Arrow skin, much to the envy of the Fortnite community at large. However, the skin is expected to arrive in January as part of the Monthly Crew Pack.

This would not be the first time that Fortnite has gone the DC route, having featured DC legends such as Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Poison Ivy, and more in the past.

Moreover, with the likes of Kratos and Master Chief joining their ranks recently, it seems like Fortnite is certainly ruling the roost when it comes to hosting epic collaborative crossovers.