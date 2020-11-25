Fortnite adds new Fortnite Crew subscription service - Is it worth it?

A few days ago, Epic asked players to fill out a survey about a potential subscription service for Fortnite, and today that subscription has gone live.

The Fortnite Crew subscription service costs $11.99 a month and rewards players with full access to the BattlePass, 1,000 V-Bucks a month, and a special monthly Crew Pack. Fortnite describes this crew pack as “an exclusive outfit bundle” that features “an exclusive new outfit, plus at least one matching accessory.”

Introducing the Fortnite Crew - the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?



-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep

-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack

-1,000 V-Bucks each month



Available Dec 2.

How will the Fortnite Crew subscription affect Fortnite?

First of all, everyone should note that this subscription is not mandatory to play the game and that players always have the option not to buy in. Therefore, for anyone who can resist the temptation to spend money, this subscription will result in exactly zero changes to how and why they play Fortnite.

However, a very large number of Fortnite players do spend money on the game, with most at least getting each Fortnite season’s Battlepass. However, a one-time purchase each season is quite different than a monthly payment of the same effect.

Additionally, the Battlepass is purchasable for V-bucks, and rewards more V-bucks than it costs when completed, effectively allowing players to buy one season’s Battlepass and have it roll over to each consecutive season.



Is the Fortnite Crew subscription worth it?

When looking at what players get for their payment of $11.99 a month, it becomes easier to see whether or not this subscription is worth the cost. This subscription offers only three things which need to be accounted for, the BattlePass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and a unique skin bundle.

The BattlePass is the hardest one to account for. This is because Fortnite players can buy the BattlePass for 950 V-Bucks (around $8.00), but can earn back 1,200 V-Bucks (around $12.00).

Additionally, the BattlePass only needs to be purchased once per season, and each season typically lasts around three months, making the monthly subscription include two months where this particular aspect is unaccounted for.

Next, the 1,000 V-Bucks is perhaps the easiest to factor in, it’s worth roughly $8.00. Lastly, the skins added in the unique bundle, if valued at the same level as some of the more expensive Fortnite bundles, can come out to 2,600 V-Bucks, or roughly $20.00, due to the way bulk V-Buck purchases add bonus V-Bucks.

When added together, the total bundle is worth roughly $36.00 in Fortnite content, with 1,500 V-Bucks earnable through the BattlePass. On off-months, this bundle would instead be worth roughly $28.00 according to this system, although there are some important caveats.

For players who don’t like the month’s skin bundle, the Fortnite Crew subscription will have a significant reduction in value. Likewise, players who buy their BattlePass with leftover V-Bucks will find that the subscription ultimately costs them money they would otherwise not have had to spend.

It’s up to each player to take a close look at what’s on offer each month and consider whether or not it’s actually worth buying. While the Fortnite Crew subscription has the chance to be valuable to some, it might not be all that worthwhile to the average player.