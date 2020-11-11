Fortnite update v14.60 will soon be here, delivering one final update for Chapter 2, Season 4.

This Fornite update is not here yet, but many leaks have revealed what may be coming with it. Most notably, new skins, a new weapon, and the files for the live event added, are all expected to be added with the patch.

The live event will finally see Galactus make it to the island and battle with the Marvel heroes. Marvel Comics has been the focus of the current Fortnite Season. There are several rumors and theories that the Marvel theme may carry on into Season 5 as well.

v14.60 should be our last update for Season 4, as v15.00 has had 277 different builds already, v15.10 has had ~41 builds, and there is no sign of a v14.70. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) November 6, 2020

Fortnite v14.60 Early Patch Notes

New Skins

The skins in these cups are incredibly good, not gonna lie!



This Black Widow looks honestly amazing and we're getting very close to the Venom skin 👀 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 10, 2020

There are plenty of Marvel characters that have been teased or leaked by dataminers that have not found their way into the game yet. A few of those are Spider-Man, Venom, and Black Panther. There are many who believe this update will finally add those characters to the game. Spider-Man and Venom have been found in the files while Black Panther has his own monument on the island. It only makes sense that now is the time they arrive, just before the battle with Galactus.

New Weapon

New fortnite leaks

Slurp bazooka

Heal for 15

Takes 2 slots

And has the same cool down like the bandage bazooka

But will be legendary

And it has 12,5 % spawn rate — Sweatx (@Sweatx12) November 7, 2020

There is an apparent Slurp Bazooka on its way to Fortnite. This last patch for Season 4 will have to include it, if it is in fact on its way before the season ends. This bazooka will work in the same way that the Bandage Bazooka did. It is said to heal for 15, but with Slurp Juice rather than bandages. That could mean that it only delivers 15 shield, rather than actual health as well.

Event Files

This is how big Galactus will be in the Nexus War Fortnite Event! This is in the files, so he will be by Stark Industries at some point during the event. pic.twitter.com/hXKevq8VFr — 🎃Pluto V2🧟‍♂️ (@PlutoV2YT) November 6, 2020

While there are already files pertaining to the next Fortnite live event, this next update will be a treasure trove. Season 4 is coming to an end, and the big battle with Galactus is set to happen. Things appear to be on track with no delays in when the event will take place. There is even a countdown timer ready to be added.

Official countdown to event found in the files!

Time is specially incorrect (we probably won't wait that long)

The countdown should appear on November 14 or 21 and it will start counting down to 7 days.

VIA @tonxim

[Fortnite] pic.twitter.com/VvFBADClbQ — Witrox/Fortnite News (@Witrox2) November 6, 2020

This upcoming live event could be the biggest in Fortnite history, even though every single one seems to be more epic than the last. One thing that is for sure is that Galactus will arrive on the island and start to wreak havoc. It will be up to the heroes and villains to team together and save Fortnite.