When is the Galactus event happening in Fortnite Season 4?

The entire basis of Fortnite Season 4 is Marvel Comics and defending the island from Galactus. Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, and more, have ended up on the Fortnite island, ready to battle Galactus whenever he arrives. That arrival may happen sooner rather than later.

Currently, a bright object in the sky appears to be hurtling towards the Fortnite map. This is reminiscent of the meteor that destroyed Dusty Depot. This time, though, it is Galactus on his way to feast. The Eater of Worlds is coming, and the heroes need to band together to stop him.

When will Galactus arrive in Fortnite?

If we compare Galactus' arrival again to the metoer that destroyed Dusty Depot in the first Chapter's Season 4, things could take a while. The meteor was first seen nearly a month and a half before it crashed onto the island. Many however, are guessing that Galactus won't quite take that long to arrive.

A image of Galactus getting closer will eventually be visable in the Fortnite sky.



Codename: "Distant Object 2" pic.twitter.com/8rKLvo9nER — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

The current Fortnite season is scheduled to end on November 30, 2020. It would be very surprising if Fortnite waited that long for Galactus to finally land and begin his reign of terror. The Devourer of Worlds actually appears pretty close to the island. Granted, he is a massive being, but zooming in with a sniper shows a fully rendered model of the villain. Fortnite dataminer FireMonkey discovered and shared the model.

When will the Galactus event take place in Fortnite?

When exactly an in-game event with Galactus will take place is on everyone's mind. There are a few possible options that make the most sense. Of course, this is all 100% speculation at this point.

First, Fortnite leaker PeQu posted a tweet with a new render leak. It showcases Thor, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Iron Man all ready to battle an overlooking Galactus. That could mean he is arriving soon, ready to kick things off.

Another possibility is that he takes his sweet time in making it to the island, pushing any event back to either the end of the Season 4, or the start of Season 5. That is the least likely choice.

Two events could take place, however, making for a spectacular final stretch for Fortnite Season 4. One could occur when he arrives, potentially devouring the current Fortnite map. This would set up another season ending event, where the heroes put everything back to normal. Only time will tell, but it will surely be extraordinary.