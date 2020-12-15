Fortnite 15.10 update patch notes: New skins, cosmetics, music packs, and more

Epic Games has been taking on some significant collaborations since the beginning of Fortnite Season 5.

With the 15.10 update, many fresh and new content will make its way into the game. Not only new content, but there will also be a new feature, and new LTMs added to the game.

Fortnite 15.10 update

While the early patch notes give a fair idea of what's coming, there's a lot more than just that.

To start things off, the size of the Fortnite 15.10 update on PCs is around 12 GB, so it's no surprise that the amount of content dropping in would be huge.

PC Update is 12.6 GBs pic.twitter.com/E7JX3iFrbO — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

Fortnite is slowly getting on the Roblox train. It's evident from the Neon and Stars Bundles that would be available with this new update.

New Neon and Stars Bundles pic.twitter.com/UZjIF0A8VP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

There's also a new Frost Legends pack coming out, with three outfits and a set of pickaxes and back bling. It wouldn't be surprising to see Victor Fries here, as a part of the Frost Legends update. And its too bad Fortnite didn't consider bringing in Mr. Freeze as part of the DC collaboration.

The new Save The World Starter Pack is the Mechstructor and will come with a nice little wall trap. This wall trap will be available in the STW mode only.

Mechstructor will come with a Wall Trap [STW Only obviously]. https://t.co/XANGlUtxip pic.twitter.com/T2HdJUVmRO — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

Epic loves paying attention to detail, and with the 15.10 update, Fortnite will see a new background for the battle royale mode. The houses resemble the Happy Hamlet houses a lot.

There are no brownie points for guessing which new Marvel character is making its way into the Fortnite island, either. And they have their own weekly challenges as well.

Other than the Wakanda Forever challenges, there are challenges for Operation Snowdown and The Spy Within. The latter is a new LTM where agents complete tasks around the map while spies try to eliminate them.

The Spy Within Challenges pic.twitter.com/QG7qAxBAJl — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

For the time being, Victory Royales will be known as Winter Royales, and trio bot lobbies have been added to the game.

Victory Royales are now "Winter Royales" pic.twitter.com/fvrGEqeqjc — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

Epic has made changes to the map as well, including snow, in the Fortnite 15.10 update. What's a Christmas map without snow anyway?

Snow version of the Mini Map pic.twitter.com/XrTbpHRn5u — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

Haptic feedback has been added to the game files again, most probably for the PS5 controllers.

Haptic Feedback has been added, I assume this will be used for PS5 Controllers. pic.twitter.com/KJ7iSsIXFt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

The wraps that made it to the game via this update look very interesting, along with the music packs.

Since airplanes are finally returning in the Fortnite 15.10 update, there's a high chance the game will be seeing an Air Royale LTM.

A string added in v15.10 appears to tell us what the upcoming LTMs this winter are:



"Catch!, Air Royale, Tilted Taxis, Shockwave, Score Royale, Rally Royale or Pickaxe Frenzy!" — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

The Psycho Bandit was added to the Gaming Legend series. And a few more interesting NPCs like Snowmando are also available in Fortnite.

The Psycho Bandit has been added to the Gaming Legends Series! pic.twitter.com/j2Qdd6Vbu0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

New gliders and items have also made it to the game. The Dragon's Breath sniper rifle had been teased for a while and finally makes its way to the game.

New items added to Battle Royale pic.twitter.com/RYiAa7A4qf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

To conclude, the servers are finally up, and Epic has gifted everyone 50,000 XP as a part of the Fortnite 15.10 update.

Epic has granted everyone 50,000 XP. pic.twitter.com/afyscLwol5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

It looks like Christmas came early to Fortnite this time around. For those yet to update the game, it is huge and full of really amazing content for everyone.