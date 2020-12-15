Fortnite 15.10 update patch notes: New skins, cosmetics, music packs, and more

Epic Games has been taking on some significant collaborations since the beginning of Fortnite Season 5.
With the 15.10 update, many fresh and new content will make its way into the game. Not only new content, but there will also be a new feature, and new LTMs added to the game.
Fortnite 15.10 update
While the early patch notes give a fair idea of what's coming, there's a lot more than just that.
To start things off, the size of the Fortnite 15.10 update on PCs is around 12 GB, so it's no surprise that the amount of content dropping in would be huge.
Fortnite is slowly getting on the Roblox train. It's evident from the Neon and Stars Bundles that would be available with this new update.
There's also a new Frost Legends pack coming out, with three outfits and a set of pickaxes and back bling. It wouldn't be surprising to see Victor Fries here, as a part of the Frost Legends update. And its too bad Fortnite didn't consider bringing in Mr. Freeze as part of the DC collaboration.
The new Save The World Starter Pack is the Mechstructor and will come with a nice little wall trap. This wall trap will be available in the STW mode only.
Epic loves paying attention to detail, and with the 15.10 update, Fortnite will see a new background for the battle royale mode. The houses resemble the Happy Hamlet houses a lot.
There are no brownie points for guessing which new Marvel character is making its way into the Fortnite island, either. And they have their own weekly challenges as well.
Other than the Wakanda Forever challenges, there are challenges for Operation Snowdown and The Spy Within. The latter is a new LTM where agents complete tasks around the map while spies try to eliminate them.
For the time being, Victory Royales will be known as Winter Royales, and trio bot lobbies have been added to the game.
Epic has made changes to the map as well, including snow, in the Fortnite 15.10 update. What's a Christmas map without snow anyway?
Haptic feedback has been added to the game files again, most probably for the PS5 controllers.
The wraps that made it to the game via this update look very interesting, along with the music packs.
Since airplanes are finally returning in the Fortnite 15.10 update, there's a high chance the game will be seeing an Air Royale LTM.
The Psycho Bandit was added to the Gaming Legend series. And a few more interesting NPCs like Snowmando are also available in Fortnite.
New gliders and items have also made it to the game. The Dragon's Breath sniper rifle had been teased for a while and finally makes its way to the game.
To conclude, the servers are finally up, and Epic has gifted everyone 50,000 XP as a part of the Fortnite 15.10 update.
It looks like Christmas came early to Fortnite this time around. For those yet to update the game, it is huge and full of really amazing content for everyone.Published 15 Dec 2020, 16:15 IST