Hollywood studios are preparing to deliver a lot to fans in 2023, including films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III, The Flash, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. They are set to take fans on exhilarating adventures that have legendary fights and iconic superhero sequences. Needless to say, fans are looking forward to the long-awaiting superhero movies which will be released throughout 2023.

New posters for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III, which is set to be released in May 2023, were recently released. Since the posters mainly focused on Rocket, the intelligent, anthropomorphic raccoon, fans speculated that he might be killed in the upcoming film. Despite the discomfort they felt about the speculations on social media, fans are eager to watch the film and find out if Rocket will be one of the characters meeting his end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III.

Marvel has a lot in store for its fans in 2023 including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III. DC too is gearing up to surprise its fans with some mind-blowing additions to its franchise, which will also include an iconic crossover from another universe. The trailer for The Flash teased the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and fans can't wait to see if the movie will feature even more crossovers.

The first few months of 2023 have already seen quite a few superhero outings, but there's much more lined up for the rest of the year and fans are excited for it all.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III and 5 other superhero movies that will make 2023 a memorable year for fans

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III (May 5, 2023)

The final installation of the trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III, is definitely set to be a tearjerker. While it's still not certain whether any character will die, fans will revel in the return of beloved characters such as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, which the film's director James Gunn retweeted, he spoke about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III. Gunn noted that it was based on Rocket's backstory. The tweet mentions that Rocket's story is the reason why James Gunn returned to finish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III.

He said that he believed it was important for people to hear the story and see it emotionally and spiritually for the trilogy.

2) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2, 2023)

The critically acclaimed animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the hearts of millions and also the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. The sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2022 but was pushed for a 2023 release.

The movie finally got an official release date of June 2, 2023. Fans are more hyped than ever to see the return of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Jake Johnson's Peter Parker.

The first trailer didn't reveal much of the story, but it provided a sneak peek into the trove of Spider characters Miles is set to encounter on his journey across the Spider-Verse. This was enough to spark excitement among fans.

3) The Flash (June 16, 2023)

The Flash is finally set to hit theaters in June 2023, and DC fans are eagerly waiting. After the release of the film's trailer a month ago, DC fans were thrilled to learn about the return of their beloved superheroes. Michael Keaton will return as Batman alongside Ben Affleck, who also plays the role of Batman but from a different universe, and Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash.

Director Andy Muschietti seems to have planned to surprise fans with crossovers similar to that in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The plot of The Flash is rumored to follow the "Flashpoint" storyline from the comics.

The Flash is set to be released just a month after Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III. It could be a challenge for the DC flick to perform well at the box office if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III sets the bar too high. However, since fans can't time travel like Barry Allen, they will only have to wait to find out how both the films do.

4)Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

From director Angel Manuel Soto (known for the 2020 film Charm City Kings), DC's Blue Beetle seems like a promising addition to the franchise's bank of movies. Starring Xolo Maridueña, known for his role in Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle is about the story of a Mexican teenager who finds an alien beetle that gives him superpowered armor.

Blue Beetle is one of the lesser-known superheroes in the DC universe, so die-hard fans of the comics are eagerly waiting to see how the character is portrayed in the movie.

5) The Marvels (November 10, 2023)

Image via Marvel

Brie Larson is set to return as Carol Danvers in the much-awaited Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels. The film will include the charismatic Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, who fans loved in the series of the same name. The film will also reintroduce Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who featured in the TV miniseries WandaVision in 2021.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is a continuation of Ms Marvel. It is based on the premise of the three main characters swapping places with each other every time they use their power. As they try to figure out the reason behind this strange phenomenon, viewers will enjoy action-packed sequences as they are at the edge of their seats.

6) Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom (December 20, 2023)

Image via Twitter @aquamanmovie

The first installation was a huge hit, so naturally, fans are eagerly waiting for the continuation of Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) story.

From well-renowned director James Wan, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will see the return of Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Amber Heard as Mera. The film is also set to introduce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta alongside stars such as Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

As the early 2023 release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received mixed reviews from critics, the superhero fans aren't satisfied. They expect much more from the superhero universe in 2023.

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III looks like it's about to blow up the box office with its release, fans are sure to be content with what's in store for them throughout the year. All they have to do is sit tight and brace themselves for what's to come.

