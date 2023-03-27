Guardians 3 runtime revealed and it’s much longer than expected

James Gunn’s Guardians 3 is the next project for MCU and superhero fans to focus on. After the disappointing results produced by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, everyone, including fans, critics, and Marvel, hopes to see good things with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn is bringing his story to a close, and it was always important for him to take ample to wrap things up on the screen. Apparently, he has done exactly that, as the runtime of Guardians 3 is on the longer side. In recent times, the likes of Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ant-Man 3 have been close to the two-hour mark, but Guardians Vol. 3 doesn’t repeat that mistake.

How long is Guardians 3?

James Gunn @JamesGunn Rebel @Rebel3000_ @JamesGunn @nytimes James, is it true that Guardians Volume 3 will be 2 hours and 29 minutes? @JamesGunn @nytimes James, is it true that Guardians Volume 3 will be 2 hours and 29 minutes? It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus). twitter.com/rebel3000_/sta… It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus). twitter.com/rebel3000_/sta…

A recent rumor stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is 2 hours and 29 minutes long. While it wasn’t confirmed, a fan inquired about the same with Gunn on Twitter. According to the director, the runtime revealed is pretty close to the actual length. But it’s just that the length of the credits is being estimated for now.

James Gunn @JamesGunn @CrazyDegenerate It’s gonna be around that. It’s just the length of end credits that are being estimated in this running time. @CrazyDegenerate It’s gonna be around that. It’s just the length of end credits that are being estimated in this running time.

A runtime of around 149 minutes will make Guardians 3 the longest movie in the trilogy as Vol. 1 ran for 2 hours and 2 minutes while Vol. 2 was 2 hours and 16 minutes long. Needless to say, a longer runtime was needed for the three-quel, which will include the highest number of characters in the team.

Gunn confirmed that “not a second is wasted,” and every character will be properly explored. Vol. 3 will feature Rocket’s origin story involving his creator, the High Evolutionary. It is supposed to bring Adam Warlock into play and kill off at least one major team member. So, a chunky running length would sound good to many fans.

Longer runtimes in MCU are usually a good thing

Guardians 3 characters (Image via Marvel)

Looking at movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s safe to say that Marvel movies usually succeed when the runtimes are around or beyond 150 minutes. All these crossover events involved many characters who needed ample breathing room, and they got exactly that.

Even Eternals was allotted a similar length, but that was the only instance where the story wasn’t received well. However, Guardians 3 is a three-quel that acts as a finale event for James Gunn’s story. So, its 149 minutes are well-earned, and the fans couldn’t have asked for more.

Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2, and even Ant-Man 3 might have been better if they had longer runtimes to just stop and breathe for a few moments. But it’s likely that Guardians 3 will not face the same problem. The trilogy will end on a high note as fans will be allowed to bid farewell to some of their beloved characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release on May 5, 2023.

