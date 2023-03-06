Ant-Man 3 box office proves to be a total failure losing to Creed III

While Creed III and Cocaine Bear are drawing sizable crowds to the theaters, the Ant-Man 3 box office has dropped considerably. Although the film had the best opening for an Ant-Man movie, it will soon turn out to have the worst numbers in the franchise.

Despite the shared love for Kang the Conqueror, critics have hated the movie as it has a tie in the rankings with Eternals for having the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of 47% Rotten. Even the fans have been equally unimpressed as its CinemaScore of “B” is also the lowest, which is the same as the Eternals. Thus, a drop in the box office numbers of Quantumania was inevitable.

Weekend box office report of Ant-Man 3 and other films

As per Box Office Mojo, the domestic numbers of the top 5 highest grossing movies over the weekend (March 3-5, 2023) have been reported as follows:

Creed III – $58.7M

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $12.5M

Cocaine Bear – $11.0M

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village – $10.1M

Jesus Revolution – $8.7M

Creed III has had a strong opening, as it has a worldwide total of $100 million, matching with its domestic numbers. Even Cocaine Bear has held strong and reached a worldwide total of $52 million.

However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is facing a huge problem in retaining its audience. After a franchise-best opening of $106 million, it dropped by 69.9%, making $31 million in its second weekend.

Even after a major second-weekend drop, MCU movies usually do well enough on their third weekend. However, that isn’t the case with Ant-Man 3. Quantumania dropped by another 61%, failing to compete with Creed III. Moreover, its worldwide total has reached $419 million.

Why Quantumania would lose against the other Ant-Man films in the franchise

Due to the large box office earnings in China, the first Ant-Man movie made $519 million worldwide. It was followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp’s $622 million box office collection worldwide. However, based on predictions, it seems like Ant-Man 3’s numbers will probably get close to the first movie at best.

Quantumania currently stands $100 million behind Ant-Man, and the Chinese box office collection hasn't helped the movie this time since it has only made $31 million in China. On top of that, the movie has already lost its premium screens as Creed III is playing strong in the theaters.

However, apart from this threequel, March is full of other highly anticipated movie releases, including Scream 6, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons, and 65. Since Quantumania has already faced two major drops, things will not get any better for the Marvel movie with so much competition headed its way.

Ant-Man 3 will be lucky to even cross the $500 million mark as it has already opened in all the major money-making markets throughout the world. With people’s newly developed habits of waiting for a film’s streaming releases, it’s likely that Quantumania’s theatrical numbers will not improve in the coming weeks either.

