Ms Marvel Season 2: Everything we know so far

Ever since she made her debut in 2022, Kamala Khan, aka the unusual Ms Marvel, hasn't been far from fans' minds, who have been marveling at the new superhero. Additionally, after the cliffhanger situation in the credit scene of Ms Marvel season 1, fans are sure season 2 will come up with more enigmatic events.

Phase 4 of the MCU has witnessed many series coming with multiple seasons including WandaVision as well as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Ms Marvel was expected to go down that route, particularly since the Executive Producer, Sana Amanat, was looking forward to another season.

However, the first season of the show was an interesting promotion for the film The Marvels, which is slated to be released in July 2023. The film, just like the series, has Iman Vellani essaying the character of Ms Marvel. Despite knowing all this, fans are demanding a season two of the show.

The possibility of Ms Marvel Season2

Season 2 of the show is planned but not scheduled yet (Image via Disney+)

Disney+ indicated that the last episode of Ms Marvel Season 1 was not a series finale but rather a "season finale." This has left fans hopeful that there might be subsequent seasons of the show.

However, it isn't just the fans who are hopeful as the producers, crew and even the cast of the series are hoping for the same. Initial reports suggested that Marvel intended to have Ms Marvel Season 1, The Marvels (the movie) and Ms Marvel season 2. Thus, fans are expecting that the second season of the show will be in Phase 5 of the MCU. The production team is reportedly waiting for a nod from Disney+ for the same.

The MCU is currently gearing up for the screening of The Marvels.

Why did fans like the superhero so much?

The fascinating Ms Marvel over years ( Image via Marvel Comics)

Season 1 of the show took every viewer’s fancy as Kamala Khan started from scratch and fought as a powered individual. She was a very positive example for fans as someone who admires superheroes and ends up being one of them.

Just like other teenagers, she is shown struggling with identity, peer pressure, friendships and responsibilities. Unlike her ideal Carol Danvers, Kamala has to deal with overexcited parents, college issues and boy troubles. This makes her relatable quite similar to the other teenage superhero - Spider-Man.

Probable cast of season 2

Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, and her family will most likely be there in season 2 as well. Expect Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Sagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan.

Fans can also expect Matt Lintz as Bruno Carelli, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadur, and other friends are also likely to be part of the show.

Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan once again (Image via Marvel Studios)

If the storyline connects Kamala to Pakistan, viewers may find Rish Shah as Kamran and Aramis Knight as Kareem in the show.

There is also speculation that Nimra Bucha, Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan might also be a part of the series. While Nimra will potentially be Kamran's mother, Akhtar would play the role of Waleed and Fawad Khan would be Kamala’s great-grandfather.

What will be the storyline of Ms Marvel season 2?

Since season 1 led to The Marvels movie, season 2 is likely to pick up from the movie's ending. Fans have to keep guessing till they watch The Marvels.

One theory is that Carol Danvers, who changed places with the superhero due to the switching bangle, would need to search Kamala out in the universe.

Kamala is set to form The Champions with Kate Bishop and Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. There is likely to be a fallout of the operations of Damage Control at the High School.

Another story track may follow Kamran who may end up working for Red Dagger after his escape from D.O.D.C.

Since there has been the impression that Ms Marvel is a mutant, there may be other mutants introduced in the next season. She may also have an encounter with the X-Men.

Is there a release date and a trailer?

The initial plan of Ms Marvel season 2 to follow after The Marvels still stands. However, the pre-planned schedule of Disney+ and Kevin Feige have projects panned out till 2025. Fans can expect to see their superhero in action after that, unless their expectations can force Disney+ to reschedule some plans.

As there is no confirmation of a season 2 from the production team and no release date, there is no trailer as of yet. There is no information on the storyline or plot, either. The trailer of The Marvels does leave a lot for imagination, though.

Poll : 0 votes