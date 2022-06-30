Who is Waleed? Potential origin of Farhan Akhtar's character from MCU's Ms. Marvel explored

Ms. Marvel has been releasing extraordinary episodes back-to-back, and fans cannot wait to get to the bottom of everything as the series reaches its end. In the most recent episode, the show managed to introduce us to some incredible new characters, including Waleed and Kareem who seem to help Kamala in finding her roots.

Both characters introduced themselves as members of the Red Daggers. However, while Kareem’s history can be traced back to the comics, Waleed is a brand new character introduced on the show. Being played by Bollywood superstar Farhan Akhtar, the character is quite intriguing.

Is Waleed the mentor of the Red Daggers in Ms. Marvel?

Farhan Akhtar @FarOutAkhtar

Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on



Marvel Studios' It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed!Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS. Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. https://t.co/Tpi8w1vVwu

Fans congratulated Farhan Akhtar excitedly when Marvel Studios publicly announced his role. There were many theories on the internet about the star's possible role on the show and how it would connect to Kamala's tale. However, his appearance on the most recent episode of Ms. Marvel has answered a lot of questions about his character, Waleed.

As per the show, the motive behind the creation of the Red Daggers was to defend people from unseen dangers. Waleed himself said:

“For hundreds of years, that scarf has protected the identity of warriors willing to take on the mantle of the Red Dagger. Our function is simple. To protect our people from threats of the unseen.”

In the comics, the mantle of the Red Dagger belongs to only one character, Kareem. However, the show has gone in another direction as they have introduced a structured organization called the Red Daggers, with multiple people taking the mantle of the Red Dagger to assume the role of the protector of the people. This is probably why the character of Waleed, an authoritative figure in the group, was created.

Waleed seems to have extensive knowledge of the unseen or the unfamiliar, the Djinns in this case, which positions him as a strong commanding character who can be seen planning behind the scenes, much like the Professor in Money Heist.

He is seemingly the leader, maybe even the creator, of the Red Daggers. He also reveals himself to be the most potent in the group as he single-handedly handles the surprise attack of the Clandestines, instructing Kamala and Kareem to run.

Sadly, however, Waleed dies in the episode when Najma, the head of the Clandestines, stabs him, which naturally angered a lot of fans. However, we have seen far too many instances of comic book heroes coming back to life to believe that Farhan Akhtar’s character in Ms. Marvel is gone for good.

For now, we can assume that a man of such incredible intelligence and potent strength like Waleed could be the leader and creator of the Red Daggers.

While Waleed’s role as a mentor to the Red Daggers has come to an end, we have yet to witness the proper functionality of his character within Ms. Marvel. He appeared to be someone who could have been a role model for Kamala as she progressed to becoming a superhero. However, we have yet another candidate rumored to make a cameo in Ms. Marvel who can be the role model in Kamala’s life, Captain Marvel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far