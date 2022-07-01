Ms. Marvel and the friends she made along the way: Exploring 10 best friends of Kamala Khan

Ms. Marvel is a series about family, friends, and lineage. Kamala is empowered by her relationships with people, which helps bring out her heroism. This is true for the Disney+ series and her comic book counterpart. The first three episodes of the show have dealt with several familial issues, while the comic highlights how Kamala is quite the social butterfly.

Let's explore her closest and most impactful friendships, learning more about the people who fight alongside Miss Marvel and those who are protected by her. She has had some of these friends since childhood, while she didn't even meet quite a few of them until the terrigen mists (or bangle if you watch the Disney+ show) unlocked her latents talents.

10 best friends who empower Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan

1) Bruno Carrelli

In the Disney+ show, Bruno is played by Matt Lintz. He's an Italian-American genius (IQ 170) in the Ms. Marvel comics. Bruno shows loyalty to Kamala like nobody else in her life. He's been around since before she ever took on the Ms. Marvel moniker, so it is clear that he cares for her because of her true self, and not just because she's a famous superhero.

2) Nakia Bahadir

Nakia met Kamala when they were very young and became Kamala's first friend. They bonded over their names being "strange" and attending the same mosque. In their teenaged year, Nakia helps Kamala with her superhero activities. Apart from being a social activist, Nakia is a devout Muslim who dropped her childhood nickname "Kiki" so she would be taken more seriously. In the Disney+ series, Nakia is portrayed by Yasmeen Fletcher.

3) Gabe Hillman

Gabe Hillman met Kamala early in the comic book series but didn't become a part of her inner circle until he transferred to her school many issues later. Tyesha Hillman's brother, Gabe calls himself an anarcho-atheist.

Gabe and Kamala are close friends, and they are even related in some way. He became a member of the Kamala Corps when she went missing and took on The Inventor in issue #27. It is likely that this will happen in the show as well since the series heavily focuses on her friends.

4) Amulet

First appearing in Magnificent Ms. Marvel #13, Fadi Fadlalah is an Arab teenager from Michigan. He moved with his family to New Jersey where Kamala and Fadi meet. They have multiple things in common which allows them to bond quickly.

Fadi's superhero name is Amulet because he uses a family heirloom (a talisman) to create magical shields. The talisman is fueled by love. So, when Amulet protected Kamala, it drew power from her nearby friends who were worried about her. These nazar shields can also be used to attack enemies with a punch or as flying platforms to walk on air.

5) Lockjaw

The Inhuman Royal Family's dog, Lockjaw, can teleport anywhere in time and space. Lockjaw is simply one of the most powerful teleporters in the Marvel comics. Ms. Marvel and Lockjaw first met when he came to aid her against The Inventor early in Kamala's first series.

It's unknown if the live-action version of Ms. Marvel will ever link her to the Inhumans. It would be a missed opportunity for sure if they choose not to, if for no other reason than the viewers missing out on seeing the friendship between the Inhuman dog and Ms. Marvel.

6) Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers had to make it onto the list. She is Kamala's primary inspiration after all. In the show, her obsession with Captain Marvel is clear as day. Same goes for the comics where Kamala actually got the chance of being mentored by Captain Marvel.

Kamala even teamed up with Carol to save her brother from Kamran. As Kamala became a bigger name in the Marvel comics, the two partnered up more frequently, allowing Kamala to live out her childhood dreams.

7) Nova (Samuel Alexander)

As Kamala became more established as a character and as a hero in the Marvel universe, she formed her first superhero team, The Champions, with two of her teammates/friends after they left the Avengers. One of these friends was Samuel Alexander, otherwise known as Nova.

Samuel is the son of Jessee Alexander, a former Nova Centurion. Samuel and Kamala had a rough start together as Avengers but that changed as time went on and they worked together more frequently.

8) Jemma Simmons

Originally created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more specifically the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television series, Jemma eventually joined the heroes on the printed pages. Kamala and Jemma first met when the latter went undercover at Kamala's school as a biology teacher. Simmons was investigating a smuggler at the school.

By the end of the story, Jemma Simmons slipped Kamala her business card, telling her to call anytime. It would be wonderful to see Jemma make an appearance on the Disney+ show, bringing her character into the MCU-proper.

9) Cyclops

After leaving the Avengers and creating the Champions because she was disillusioned by the older generation of heroes, Ms. Marvel made a speech about heroes needing to foster a better tomorrow. A time-displaced Scott Summers joined the ranks of the Champions after hearing Kamala's inspirational speech.

Cyclops and Ms. Marvel grew close during their time as teammates. When it was time for Scott to leave, he only told Kamala and asked her to break the news to the rest of the team. He informed her of how influential and inspirational her convictions were before leaving.

10) Miles Morales

Originally from Earth-1610 (the Ultimate universe), Miles eventually ended up on Earth-616 permanently and became friends with Ms. Marvel quite quickly. They were Avengers together, but left together to form the Champions after witnessing the way the older generation of heroes acted during Civil War II. They wanted to create a superhero team of like-minded youth.

Even though Miles eventually left the Champions, Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel remained close friends afterward. They have a lot in common as they are both teenagers who took the codename of an older superhero. They even went to the same physics camp as civilians.

