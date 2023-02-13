''Terrible choice'' - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fans upset over Pete Davidson's voice as Mirage in Super Bowl Ad 

A new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts aired during Super Bowl 2023, and fans were not really pleased with what they saw or heard.

The seventh installment of the Transformers film series and a stand-alone sequel to Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts will be released in the US on June 9, 2023. Many more ads for several upcoming movies were shown, including The Flash, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Fast X, Scream VI, 65, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more.

Fans were unimpressed with the trailer, especially the character Mirage, who is voiced by American comedian and actor Pete Davidson. They blatantly said that his voice sounds "terrible".

A fan's reaction to Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts faces backlash on Twitter

Pete Davidson has made a name for himself in the past couple of years for being one of the leading stand-up comedians of the generation. He is probably best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he worked for eight years from 2014 to 2022. His relationships have always been public, and he most recently dated Kim Kardashian.

But fans are just not keen on him voicing Mirage in the upcoming movie.

Some people are saying that even though the trailer looks mediocre, they are still hyped for the movie.

They called the trailer "underwhelming" and said that they just reused old footage to put together a 10-second clip without putting in too much effort. One fan hilariously said that even the UEFA conference league was better than what they saw. For the oblivious, that league is the third tier of active European club soccer competitions, after the Champions League and the Europa League.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will introduce us to three factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars:

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Vélez as Noah's mother

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek

The transformers will be voiced by a number of popular names like Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, Michelle Yeoh, David Sobolov, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023, in the United States.

