The Flash: Grant Gustin reveals if his Barry Allen will appear in the film

Ezra Miller’s The Flash is arguably the most anticipated DC movie of the year as it involves multiple DC characters while putting an interesting multiversal spin on the infamous Flashpoint storyline. So far, the trailer has confirmed that we’ll see two Barry Allens played by Ezra Miller, and a Dark Flash as the film’s antagonist. But what about Grant Gustin’s Flash?

Ezra Miller appeared in 2020’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event on The CW and shared the screen with Gustin’s Flash. So, people naturally assumed that Gustin could show up for a cameo in Miller’s upcoming movie. But the leading man from the Arrowverse has some discouraging words to say about his cameo.

Grant Gustin may not appear in The Flash after all

Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller as Barry Allen

While speaking with TVLine, Grant Gustin spoke about the possibility of appearing in Ezra Miller’s The Flash. Despite the constant rumors teasing his presence, the actor stated that he hadn’t “received an invitation” to the film’s premiere but is “looking forward to it.” When asked about his cameo, he said:

“No. (Laughs) No, there’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time. And no one’s come out directly and asked me ever, you know, on the record. And the entire time, people ask me on the street all the time, and yeah, I’m not keeping some big elaborate secret, no.”

This reveal might be disappointing for lovers of Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster.

Some might be hoping that Grant Gustin is just doing what Andrew Garfield did to hide the truth about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that may not be the case.

Disclaimer: The following segment contains potential spoilers for The Flash as it reveals all the cameos rumored for the film.

What do the test screening leaks say?

Twitter handle @UndercoverCine is known for reporting what’s shown in the test screenings. Every cameo that’s supposed to happen in The Flash was revealed by the account back in 2022. But those cameos did not include Grant Gustin. The following Twitter thread talks about every cameo in the film:

Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened 12/n:Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened #TheFlash 12/n: Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened #TheFlash. https://t.co/f5T8Vywue1

When the space-time continuum starts collapsing, 2/n:When the space-time continuum starts collapsing, #TheFlash starts seeing heroes from different worlds. And that's when we see CGI-ed Adam West, Reeve, Helen Slater and Linda Carter. There's also a Superman character who's face is blurred, probably to include a new actor. 2/n: When the space-time continuum starts collapsing, #TheFlash starts seeing heroes from different worlds. And that's when we see CGI-ed Adam West, Reeve, Helen Slater and Linda Carter. There's also a Superman character who's face is blurred, probably to include a new actor.

Undercover Audience @UndercoverCine #TheFlash has cameos by Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Nikolaj Waldau. There is also a CGI-ed version Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater. Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl are supporting characters. Half the runtime has Keaton in it. #TheFlash has cameos by Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Nikolaj Waldau. There is also a CGI-ed version Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater. Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl are supporting characters. Half the runtime has Keaton in it. https://t.co/TzjWxy9LmS

The aforementioned tweets from Undercover Audience reveal everyone who cameos in the upcoming Flash movie. So those hoping to see Grant Gustin in the upcoming film shouldn’t get too excited about it.

Ideally, these tweets should be taken with a grain of salt, but everything Undercover Audience mentioned after The Flash’s test screening matched the trailer. Hence, it is likely that Grant Gustin will not appear in the upcoming movie.

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen

His final appearance as Barry Allen will happen in The Flash season 9, as that’s where he says goodbye to all the fans who have stuck through with the series over the last decade. A cameo in the film would have been nice, as it would have come right after the final season of the series. But maybe it wasn’t meant to be because of how Grant Gustin’s final Flash season ends Barry Allen’s story.

Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen might die towards the end of his story. So, a cameo right after a major sacrificial ending wouldn’t be the greatest thing. Hence, it’d be okay for him not to appear in Ezra Miller’s upcoming Flash movie.

The Flash is scheduled to release on June 16.

