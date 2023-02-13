Will Grant Gustin appear in The Flash movie? What we know so far

Warner Bros. Discovery finally launched the first trailer for The Flash alongside a Big Game Spot at Super Bowl LVII. It took WB a long time to complete the film due to delays, changes in directors, and the need to perfect the plot. But now, they are finally close to releasing it. In fact, the studio is betting big on it, as the results of the test screenings have been extremely positive.

Controversies involving Ezra Miller aside, The Flash certainly looks quite promising. It has plenty of characters to excite the fans. But even with those cameos, it’s still very much a Barry Allen movie.

Actually, there isn’t just one, but two Barry Allens, as we’ll also be seeing a younger, 18-year-old version of him. But will there be a third Barry Allen as well? Since The Flash is a multiverse movie that is expected to have multiple cameos, many fans have been hoping to see Grant Gustin also make an appearance.

Is Grant Gustin in The Flash?

Grant Gustin is popular for his role in The CW’s hit series based on the Scarlet Speedster. Right now, The CW is running the ninth and final season of The Flash, which will bring Gustin's character’s journey to an end. But will we see him in the upcoming Flash movie after season 9 ends?

Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen came face-to-face with Grant Gustin’s Barry in 2020’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event on The CW. Hence, many fans presumed that the upcoming DCEU movie could return the favor by bringing Grant Gustin into the mix. While that cameo is still possible, there are 2 reasons why it may not happen.

All cameo leaks for the upcoming Flash movie

Spoiler Warning: The following text could reveal all the cameos in The Flash that have been leaked so far.

The problem with constant delays and test screenings is that there’s a huge possibility of leaks surfacing on the internet. Ezra Miller's next movie was supposed to arrive in November 2022. However, in the midst of all the controversies surrounding them, WB Discovery decided to postpone it until 2023 in order to calm the situation and give the creatives more time to complete this VFX-heavy film.

But with the delays, merchandise leaks spoiled the appearance of a third Flash in the film which isn’t Grant Gustin. Besides Ezra Miller’s older and younger Barry, a Dark Flash is supposed to appear in the movie. Maybe the younger Barry will transition into this Dark Flash persona. But one can be sure that Grant Gustin isn’t in the film. The second reason for that is the following leaks through Twitter:

Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened 12/n:Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened #TheFlash 12/n: Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened #TheFlash. https://t.co/f5T8Vywue1

When the space-time continuum starts collapsing, 2/n:When the space-time continuum starts collapsing, #TheFlash starts seeing heroes from different worlds. And that's when we see CGI-ed Adam West, Reeve, Helen Slater and Linda Carter. There's also a Superman character who's face is blurred, probably to include a new actor. 2/n: When the space-time continuum starts collapsing, #TheFlash starts seeing heroes from different worlds. And that's when we see CGI-ed Adam West, Reeve, Helen Slater and Linda Carter. There's also a Superman character who's face is blurred, probably to include a new actor.

Undercover Audience @UndercoverCine #TheFlash has cameos by Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Nikolaj Waldau. There is also a CGI-ed version Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater. Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl are supporting characters. Half the runtime has Keaton in it. #TheFlash has cameos by Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Nikolaj Waldau. There is also a CGI-ed version Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater. Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl are supporting characters. Half the runtime has Keaton in it. https://t.co/TzjWxy9LmS

This Twitter account named Undercover Audience is known for reporting what’s shown in the test screenings that take place before a film gets released. The aforementioned tweets came after a test screening of the movie in question that happened in 2022, and the account clearly reveals every cameo that’s supposed to feature in the film.

Even the blurred Superman was supposed to be Henry Cavill, as he shot two scenes in 2022 (one for Black Adam and one for The Flash). But now, we’ll see a blurred face again, which is supposed to be the setup for James Gunn’s younger Superman that will lead the DCU.

But the important thing is that there’s no Grant Gustin. He should have got a cameo during this “space-time continuum” scene, as it would have given closure to the fans of The CW’s Barry Allen. But perhaps, Muschietti and co decided not to have Gustin because of the way The Flash series is supposed to end later this year.

Ezra Miller’s The Flash arrives on June 16, 2023.

