The entire Henry Cavill controversy, explained in chronological order

Henry Cavill has always been one of Hollywood's most distinct actors. While he's mostly known for playing Superman and The Witcher, his career extends far beyond them, consisting of projects such as The Man of U.N.C.L.E., Mission Impossible - Fallout, and Immortals.

The actor is currently in hot waters for multiple reasons.

While his future as the Man of Steel is bleak, the timing of Cavill's departure from Netflix's The Witcher has made things a lot worse.

Henry Cavill's The Witcher departure to allegations about his on-set behaviors

This is not the first time Henry Cavill has found himself in a difficult situation, as he's been at the center of controversies before. Here, we will trace the flow of events that led to Henry Cavill's DCEU exit as Superman and his departure from The Witcher.

October 24: Henry Cavill announces his return as Superman

Upon the release of Black Adam, Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal that he's back in the role of the Man of Steel. The actor appeared in Black Adam as Superman in a post-credit scene, which cemented his return.

Even Dwayne Johnson said that he fought Warner Bros. executives for years to ensure Henry Cavill was brought back. He posted a picture of himself as Superman and teased many Superman moments in the DCEU.

October 30: The actor leaves The Witcher

Netflix's The Witcher rose up to great reviews and viewership after its debut in 2019. While Henry Cavill played the white wolf for a total of three seasons, he announced that he would be leaving the role on October 29.

He congratulated Liam Hemsworth, who will replace Cavill from The Witcher season 4. Season 3 of The Witcher will be out in the summer of 2023, while a spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is set to premiere on Christmas.

December 14: Cavill's exit from the DCEU

Nearly a week after Cavill's initial announcement to get back into the Superman role, Peter Safran and James Gunn took the helm at DC Studios. A report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that several DCEU projects had been canceled, including Man of Steel 2.

James Gunn himself later revealed that another Superman project is under development, but it'll focus on the younger aspects of the character and therefore won't feature Henry. The actor later confirmed this in an Instagram post.

Rumors about Cavill being fired by Netflix

Following Cavill's DCEU announcement, a pop culture page called DeuxMoi spoke about why Cavill might have been fired. Speaking about the issue on their podcast, Deux U, they stated that things initially began with complaints about the actor's use of "video game bro language" with his co-workers.

Cavill also allegedly refused to do any lewd scenes on the show. Furthermore, he was said to be constantly dismissive of his female co-workers and formed an alliance with a writer on the team who was also a gamer. The writer was later fired after multiple HR complaints. Cavill himself was said to have been dismissed owing to his behavior with female colleagues.

Despite these rumors gaining traction across social media, it has now come to light that they may have been fabricated.

What's next for Henry Cavill?

Amazon Studios announced last week that they've acquired the global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 franchise. Cavill is officially cast in the TV series and a film based on the series of tabletop games and the novels behind it.

Here's the official synopsis of Warhammer 40,000 from the press release.

"Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods."

Cavill is also an executive producer on the project. Despite losing out on two highly influential roles, Cavill has supposedly captured a crucial role in a franchise that might prove to be one of the greatest in the fantasy action category.

