Looks like Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman, and fans are furious

Black Adam recently brought Henry Cavill's Superman back and that made many fans of the old DCEU happy. Cavill also teased a promising future as Superman on his Instagram.

However, all of this happened before David Zaslav hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to spearhead the DCU forward. So now, the new leadership has made its first move by canceling Wonder Woman 3.

However, Wonder Woman 3 is not the only movie that has been given the boot. After Henry Cavill’s return in Black Adam, rumors of a Man of Steel 2 being in early development also began to surface. Not only did James Gunn debunk those, but there are new reports of Cavill’s Superman cameo in The Flash being removed as well.

Henry Cavill out as Superman, again!

Man of Steel 2 has been in limbo ever since forever. Reports of Henry Cavill and the Warner Bros. top brass not seeing eye to eye have been prevalent for a long time. Despite Cavill's willingness to return, the studio did not want him back and Dwayne Johnson has also been vocal about how he was the one to bring Cavill back.

However, it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been put on ice because Patty Jenkins’ vision does not match with James Gunn and Peter Safran's visions. The trade also reported that Black Adam 2 is highly unlikely. It's not just because of the meager performance at the box office, but mainly because Gunn’s vision probably includes a reboot of the entire DCU with a new cast.

On top of Black Adam 2 not happening, it is now being reported that the cameo that Henry Cavill shot for The Flash back in August has been removed from the movie. Before Gunn’s hiring, Warner Bros. Discovery had considered a build-up to Justice League 2 with Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 being fast-tracked.

Now, a reboot seems to be the only way to move forward according to the new leadership. After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a totally new universe could originate from 2025/2026 onward. THR states that nothing is confirmed, but Gunn and Safran are expected to sit with Zaslav and discuss their new plan in the coming week.

Every time DC fans have been lied to…

Old DCEU schedule

This is not the first time WB has claimed to commit to someone’s vision and then backed out of it. First came the SnyderVerse, then came the HamadaVerse. For the last year or so, Dwayne Johnson has been promising a Black Adam-Verse.

Now, however, James Gunn and co seem to be leaving all that behind and coming up with something new and fresh. They would expect people to commit to their new plan, but it is going to be hard for the fans after being lied to so many times.

After the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. greenlit 10 projects and eventually made just 7 of them. Justice League 2 and 3 were canceled alongside Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps. Projects like Ben Affleck’s Batman movie, a Deadshot movie, a Deathstroke movie, a Nightwing movie, Batgirl, and so many others were greenlit, only to be canceled.

Black Adam finally happened as a separate movie, but after Dwayne Johnson’s promises for Adam V Superman, Black Adam 2 also seems unlikely.

Now, Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled.

Ben Affleck’s return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was hyped up, but his Bruce Wayne was nowhere to be found in a recent test screening.

Finally, a huge deal was made out of Henry Cavill’s return as Superman. His cameo was also added in The Flash along with Black Adam. Since even that isn’t happening, people are extremely furious after being lied to time and time again.

Here's how the fans reacted to Cavill’s Superman exit:

Henry Cavill left the Witcher due to his conflicts with the writers' team. Now he is out as Superman too. He still has potential as Sherlock Holmes and Argylle, but he needs to bag another franchise role very soon because he doesn't have a future in DC Studios anymore.

