Create

''We're doomed'': DC fans devastated after Wonder Woman 3 cancellation

By Sourav Chakraborty
Modified Dec 09, 2022 11:43 AM IST
A still from Wonder Woman (Image via DC)
A still from Wonder Woman (Image via DC)

DC fans were hit with another major blow as it was announced on Wednesday that the previously announced Wonder Woman 3 will not be moving forward. After a few unsuccessful installments, Patty Jenkins-helmed Wonder Woman was one of the lineups that did not disappoint much, especially the first film. The film is widely considered the best film in the DC extended universe.

DC has appointed two new CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The new CEOs will now lead the revamped plans for a complete resurrection of the universe, which has had more misses than hits since Zack Snyder started it with Man of Steel.

The second installment of the Henry Cavill starter is also among the films that have been canceled. According to reports, Jason Momoa will be cast in another role as well after the news announced that the Aquaman series will also be canceled.

One fan summed up the cancelation of Wonderwoman on Twitter with a simple sentence saying, "We're doomed."

@letsmegetme @DiscussingFilm We’re doomed

DC fans react to the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman 3 was one of the most anticipated DC projects.Fans were delighted after Gal Gadot, the film's titular character, posted just a day earlier that she was eagerly awaiting to share the next chapter of the film with them. It is almost ironic that the film was canceled just a day after this tweet from Gadot.

On Tuesday, Gal Gadot took to Twitter to express her excitement.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ https://t.co/XlzhrMx4xe

Fans were devastated by the news of the film's cancelation and took to social media to express their disapproval. Most tweets condemning the sudden decision to take away the Gal Gadot-helmed series that has seen the best of DC so far.

THR: Wonder Woman 3 dead. Black Adam sequel unlikely. Possibly no Man of Steel sequel, which means no new solo pic for Cavill. And Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Momoa as Arthur Curry, tho fear not... he's being eyed for a Lobo movie. Also, they aren't messing with Batman.
WOW So David Zaslav, and Mike De Luca did want the SnyderVerse but James Gunn Zack's "best friend" said no and not only that he also scrapped Wonder Woman 3, removed Ben from Aquaman 2, and now Henry might not be superman...........
@DCComics Why cancel Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2??? If this is true then all DC movies will flop next year because why would fans of these actors support these movies? You can't keep messing with the fans https://t.co/hIsdBfXfG4
Keep Gal Gadot and get a new director and writer for Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot's exit from the Wonder Woman franchise is definitely a factor that is sparking a lot more protests than the film itself. The DC universe will also reportedly cast new actors in place of Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa, leading to mass unrest among the film fanatics.

Removing Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot out of the DCU is a big mistake you are making @JamesGunn! Fans wanted #ManOfSteel2 and Wonder Woman 3.If you claimed to be a DC fan, be more mindful about it. #HenryCavillsOurSuperman #GalGadotWonderWoman #DCU twitter.com/thr/status/160…
If Wonder Woman 3 and Henry Cavill as Superman get axed (again) by WB and DC, then those companies seriously just need to close their doors.. they have had almost the perfect setup from the beginning, and yet THEY keep shooting THEMSELVES in the foot🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 #tiredoftheirshit
First best move that Warner brothers new admin has made with their DC IP is to can gal gadot and Wonder Woman 3 until they can find a good actress and director

The new creative direction that DC is adopting is likely a way to counter the widespread fandom that Marvel has amassed over the years, and continues to do so in the form of new characters, shows, and films. Almost all of Marvel's projects have been very successful, including the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This is perhaps the reason DC took drastic steps to increase its fan following and critical response. However, such big measures are not always ideal for the existing fanbase.

@tordotcom Would be a major misstep to not release a Wonder Woman 3. Very popular character that brings people to the movies.
@DCComics i need wonder woman 3 to happen please omg https://t.co/JPFow1uqNg
@blurayangel I’m almost done already after chopping Wonder Woman 3 and putting Momoa Aquaman in jeopardy. 2 of my favorite DC films.
With the announcement that there will be No Wonder Woman 3 movie makes me think they are moving towards a clean slate reboot to the DC Universe. How do you think that should work? #DCEU #DCU #DCStudios

While fans are massively disappointed now, the next era of DC may actually surprise them by starting from scratch. However, if this strategy does not work out, there will be nothing else left for the comic giants.

The future of the DC universe may be unsure but, hopefully, more details will surface soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...