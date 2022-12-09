''We're doomed'': DC fans devastated after Wonder Woman 3 cancellation

DC fans were hit with another major blow as it was announced on Wednesday that the previously announced Wonder Woman 3 will not be moving forward. After a few unsuccessful installments, Patty Jenkins-helmed Wonder Woman was one of the lineups that did not disappoint much, especially the first film. The film is widely considered the best film in the DC extended universe.
DC has appointed two new CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The new CEOs will now lead the revamped plans for a complete resurrection of the universe, which has had more misses than hits since Zack Snyder started it with Man of Steel.
The second installment of the Henry Cavill starter is also among the films that have been canceled. According to reports, Jason Momoa will be cast in another role as well after the news announced that the Aquaman series will also be canceled.
One fan summed up the cancelation of Wonderwoman on Twitter with a simple sentence saying, "We're doomed."
DC fans react to the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3
Wonder Woman 3 was one of the most anticipated DC projects.Fans were delighted after Gal Gadot, the film's titular character, posted just a day earlier that she was eagerly awaiting to share the next chapter of the film with them. It is almost ironic that the film was canceled just a day after this tweet from Gadot.
On Tuesday, Gal Gadot took to Twitter to express her excitement.
Fans were devastated by the news of the film's cancelation and took to social media to express their disapproval. Most tweets condemning the sudden decision to take away the Gal Gadot-helmed series that has seen the best of DC so far.
Gal Gadot's exit from the Wonder Woman franchise is definitely a factor that is sparking a lot more protests than the film itself. The DC universe will also reportedly cast new actors in place of Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa, leading to mass unrest among the film fanatics.
The new creative direction that DC is adopting is likely a way to counter the widespread fandom that Marvel has amassed over the years, and continues to do so in the form of new characters, shows, and films. Almost all of Marvel's projects have been very successful, including the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
This is perhaps the reason DC took drastic steps to increase its fan following and critical response. However, such big measures are not always ideal for the existing fanbase.
While fans are massively disappointed now, the next era of DC may actually surprise them by starting from scratch. However, if this strategy does not work out, there will be nothing else left for the comic giants.
The future of the DC universe may be unsure but, hopefully, more details will surface soon. Stay tuned for more updates.