''We're doomed'': DC fans devastated after Wonder Woman 3 cancellation

DC fans were hit with another major blow as it was announced on Wednesday that the previously announced Wonder Woman 3 will not be moving forward. After a few unsuccessful installments, Patty Jenkins-helmed Wonder Woman was one of the lineups that did not disappoint much, especially the first film. The film is widely considered the best film in the DC extended universe.

DC has appointed two new CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The new CEOs will now lead the revamped plans for a complete resurrection of the universe, which has had more misses than hits since Zack Snyder started it with Man of Steel.

The second installment of the Henry Cavill starter is also among the films that have been canceled. According to reports, Jason Momoa will be cast in another role as well after the news announced that the Aquaman series will also be canceled.

One fan summed up the cancelation of Wonderwoman on Twitter with a simple sentence saying, "We're doomed."

DC fans react to the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman 3 was one of the most anticipated DC projects.Fans were delighted after Gal Gadot, the film's titular character, posted just a day earlier that she was eagerly awaiting to share the next chapter of the film with them. It is almost ironic that the film was canceled just a day after this tweet from Gadot.

On Tuesday, Gal Gadot took to Twitter to express her excitement.

Gal Gadot @GalGadot 🏻‍♀️ 🏼 🏻 A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🏻‍♀️ A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ https://t.co/XlzhrMx4xe

Fans were devastated by the news of the film's cancelation and took to social media to express their disapproval. Most tweets condemning the sudden decision to take away the Gal Gadot-helmed series that has seen the best of DC so far.

Jeff Sneider @TheInSneider THR: Wonder Woman 3 dead. Black Adam sequel unlikely. Possibly no Man of Steel sequel, which means no new solo pic for Cavill. And Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Momoa as Arthur Curry, tho fear not... he's being eyed for a Lobo movie. Also, they aren't messing with Batman. THR: Wonder Woman 3 dead. Black Adam sequel unlikely. Possibly no Man of Steel sequel, which means no new solo pic for Cavill. And Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Momoa as Arthur Curry, tho fear not... he's being eyed for a Lobo movie. Also, they aren't messing with Batman.

JJ Edwards @someblackk1d WOW So David Zaslav, and Mike De Luca did want the SnyderVerse but James Gunn Zack's "best friend" said no and not only that he also scrapped Wonder Woman 3, removed Ben from Aquaman 2, and now Henry might not be superman........... WOW So David Zaslav, and Mike De Luca did want the SnyderVerse but James Gunn Zack's "best friend" said no and not only that he also scrapped Wonder Woman 3, removed Ben from Aquaman 2, and now Henry might not be superman...........

𝒮𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 🏳️‍⚧️ | ꜱɴʏᴅᴇʀQᴜᴇᴇɴ @SnyderQueen_ @DCComics Why cancel Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2??? If this is true then all DC movies will flop next year because why would fans of these actors support these movies? You can't keep messing with the fans @DCComics Why cancel Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2??? If this is true then all DC movies will flop next year because why would fans of these actors support these movies? You can't keep messing with the fans https://t.co/hIsdBfXfG4

M @MarkRedbeliever Keep Gal Gadot and get a new director and writer for Wonder Woman 3 Keep Gal Gadot and get a new director and writer for Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot's exit from the Wonder Woman franchise is definitely a factor that is sparking a lot more protests than the film itself. The DC universe will also reportedly cast new actors in place of Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa, leading to mass unrest among the film fanatics.

Austin Davis @Austin22davis

#tiredoftheirshit If Wonder Woman 3 and Henry Cavill as Superman get axed (again) by WB and DC, then those companies seriously just need to close their doors.. they have had almost the perfect setup from the beginning, and yet THEY keep shooting THEMSELVES in the foot🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 If Wonder Woman 3 and Henry Cavill as Superman get axed (again) by WB and DC, then those companies seriously just need to close their doors.. they have had almost the perfect setup from the beginning, and yet THEY keep shooting THEMSELVES in the foot🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 #tiredoftheirshit

Corn Papi @Dallas_Penn First best move that Warner brothers new admin has made with their DC IP is to can gal gadot and Wonder Woman 3 until they can find a good actress and director First best move that Warner brothers new admin has made with their DC IP is to can gal gadot and Wonder Woman 3 until they can find a good actress and director

The new creative direction that DC is adopting is likely a way to counter the widespread fandom that Marvel has amassed over the years, and continues to do so in the form of new characters, shows, and films. Almost all of Marvel's projects have been very successful, including the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This is perhaps the reason DC took drastic steps to increase its fan following and critical response. However, such big measures are not always ideal for the existing fanbase.

A A 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 @SearinglyAaron @tordotcom Would be a major misstep to not release a Wonder Woman 3. Very popular character that brings people to the movies. @tordotcom Would be a major misstep to not release a Wonder Woman 3. Very popular character that brings people to the movies.

The Alfonso Nation 🎄☃️ @AlfonsoNation @blurayangel I’m almost done already after chopping Wonder Woman 3 and putting Momoa Aquaman in jeopardy. 2 of my favorite DC films. @blurayangel I’m almost done already after chopping Wonder Woman 3 and putting Momoa Aquaman in jeopardy. 2 of my favorite DC films.

nerdmorning @nerdmorning #DCU #DCStudios With the announcement that there will be No Wonder Woman 3 movie makes me think they are moving towards a clean slate reboot to the DC Universe. How do you think that should work? #DCEU With the announcement that there will be No Wonder Woman 3 movie makes me think they are moving towards a clean slate reboot to the DC Universe. How do you think that should work? #DCEU #DCU #DCStudios

While fans are massively disappointed now, the next era of DC may actually surprise them by starting from scratch. However, if this strategy does not work out, there will be nothing else left for the comic giants.

The future of the DC universe may be unsure but, hopefully, more details will surface soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

