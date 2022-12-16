Henry Cavill confirmed to star in WARHAMMER 40,000 after James Gunn spat

Henry Cavill will not return as DC's big-blue boy scout following his heartbreaking meeting with James Gunn. However, he has bagged a new role. The former Man of Steel and The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, is now confirmed to be starring in a new series based on the sci-fi, fantasy miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000.

Amazon is currently in final talks to procure the rights to the game, which is produced by Games Workshop, after months of averting attempts by rival companies to bag the acquisition rights. Although news of any writer or showrunner has been partnered with the project so far, Vertigo Entertainment is set to executive produce the project alongside Henry Cavill.

"I would absolutely leap at that opportunity": Warhammer 40,000 fan Henry Cavill has previously shared his excitement over starring in the franchise's TV adaptation

Game history

Warhammer 40000 Artwork (Image via Wallpaperflare)

As mentioned earlier, Henry Cavill has bagged a role in the TV adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. The miniature wargame franchise is similar to Dungeons and Dragons, where dices play a crucial role. However, the intricate miniatures players can also be placed and moved around on a model-constructed battlefield.

The story of the game takes place 40,000 years into a dystopian future where human civilization has stopped progressing and is at a never-ending war with aliens and magical creatures. In addition to that, gods and demons play a significant role in the theological-based class system.

The human civilization belongs to a collective called the Imperium of Man, who is militaristic by nature. There are also races such as Necron, who are skeleton-based androids, elvish creatures Aeldari and Orks, evil aliens called Tyranids and T'au, who are a blue-skinned alien race that radiates hope.

Henry Cavill's passion for Warhammer 40,000 sees the actor painting the franchise's miniature figures in his free time

Henry Cavill has stated in many interviews that besides Witcher and World of Warcraft, he is a fan of Warhammer 40,000. The actor often paints Warhammer miniature figures in his spare time. Moreover, he previously stated that the miniature wargame franchise has been his dream project. Speaking to Empire Magazine, the former Man of Steel actor said:

"I think because Games Workshop have been very protective of their IP, and that's a great decision, and very wise. There haven't been just loads of TV shows and movies all done poorly. It needs to be handled perfectly. It needs to be handled to a Lord Of The Rings level. And if it's not, I'll be massively disappointed."

When asked about jumping at the chance to play Eisenhorn, this is what he had to say:

"I mean, I don't know about Eisenhorn necessarily, when you've got Valdor and Primarchs out there,"

Further continued as:

"It seems a shame to be a mere Inquisitor. But I would absolutely leap at that opportunity — it's something I'd be very, very excited to do."

Due to the possible heartbreak he faced after losing both Superman and Geralt of Rivia, it would be great to see Henry Cavill bagging the role from Warhammer 40,000 franchise, given that he is a massive fan of the fantasy world and its lore.

Fans can only hope that the series stays faithful to the source material that Cavill highly respects, otherwise the studio and writers could face a similar situation like DC and Netflix.

