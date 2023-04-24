4 adorable Nick Jonas X Priyanka Chopra red carpet moments as Citadel premiere photos from Rome go viral

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have been busy attending various world premieres of the actress' new series Citadel. The actress and her singer husband were recently in Rome for Citadel's Italian premiere.

Donning a green Valentino with a plunging neckline, the actress dazzled on the red carpet beside her husband. The pair also posed for plenty of pictures, much to the delight of fans. Photographs from the event have since gone viral, with many gushing over how adorable the two looked together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to win hearts every time they step onto a red carpet. From stunning outfits to PDA-filled interactions, the couple has had their own share of adorable moments over the years.

Here are some of Priyanka's and Nick's adorable red carpet moments.

4 moments where Nick and Priyanka dished out couple goals on the red carpet

1) When Nick secretly filmed Priyanka

Being the ever-supportive husband that he is, Nick Jonas posted a video to his social media of Priyanka Chopra as she walked the red carpet. The video went viral, with many netizens gushing over Nick's actions as they praised him for supporting his wife in everything she does.

2) When they walked the red carpet holding hands

The couple arrived at the premiere in style, with Priyanka in a green plunge-neck Valentino gown while Nick opted for a blue suit. The two couldn't take their eyes off each other and held hands while walking down the red carpet, giving off major couple goals.

3) When Nick referenced Burnin' Up while gushing over his wife in a red dress at the Citadel London premiere

The power couple attended the London premiere of Citadel last week in stunning ensembles. While Priyanka shone in a red satin gown from Vivienne Westwood, Nick chose to don a black suit.

The singer chose to hype up his actress wife by posting a video of her on the red carpet, with one of his iconic songs, Burnin' Up, playing in the background. The internet noticed how Nick particularly chose the part in the song with the lyric "red dress" to show his admiration for his wife.

4) When they had a James Bond-style photoshoot before attending the world premiere of Citadel

While the pair's red carpet appearance left fans delighted, the two also had a PDA-filled photoshoot before attending the Citadel premiere. Dressed as they stepped right off a Bond set, Nick and Priyanka looked very dashing as they earned themselves the title of one of Hollywood's favorite power couples.

Citadel premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 28. New episodes will be released weekly every Friday through May 26.

