Priyanka Chopra's Love Again and 3 feel-good movies releasing in May 2023

May is shaping up to be an exciting month for movie lovers, with a diverse range of highly anticipated theatrical releases. From family dramas to romantic comedies, there is a great line-up of movies being released during the month.

With Mother's Day looming around the corner, movie-goers can look forward to a series of great movies that can be watched with the whole family. It is also going to be a special month for rom-com fans with the release of a bunch of delightful movies like Love Again and the Book Club sequel.

Here are four heartwarming feel-good movies releasing in May 2023.

Love Again, About My Father, and other feel-good films coming out in theaters in May

1) Love Again

An adaptation of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which itself is based on Sofie Cramer's 2009 novel Text for You, Love Again is a rom-com that revolves around Mira Ray, a woman struggling to deal with the death of her fiance.

In her grief, Mira starts texting her dead fiance's old phone number, which is now in the possession of Rob Burns, a journalist. When Rob finds himself on the receiving end of Mira's texts, he takes the help of Celine Dion, who is his latest subject for a celebrity feature, to find a way to meet Mira in person and win her affection.

Aside from Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Nick Jonas in cameo roles. Dion, who makes her acting debut as herself, has also recorded new music as part of the film's soundtrack. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is expected to be a lighthearted romantic movie that is sure to win the hearts of rom-com fans.

Love Again releases in US theaters on May 5, 2023, and worldwide on May 12, 2023.

2) About My Father

About My Father is an upcoming comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro as a father-son duo. Directed by Laura Terruso and written by Sebastian Maniscalco and Austen Earl, the film is loosely based on Maniscalco's own life and relationship with his father.

The film centers around Sebastian and his father Salvo, who insists on joining the former and his soon-to-be-in-laws for their 4th of July weekend celebrations. What follows is a hilarious weekend of cultural clashes, misunderstandings, family bonding, and celebrations.

A feel-good film that demonstrates the importance of family and relationships, it also features Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall in supporting roles.

About My Father comes out in theaters globally on May 26, 2023.

3) Book Club: The Next Chapter

Book Club: The Next Chapter reunites Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen in this sequel to the 2018 film Book Club. The film follows the four best friends as they embark on a girls' trip to Italy. However, their fun vacation soon turns into a cross-country adventure as things start to go wrong and secrets get revealed.

A fun and charming movie that deals with themes of love, friendships, and wild adventures, the movie is sure to leave audiences delighted. Following the success and popularity of the first film, this sequel has also been highly anticipated. With the return of the original cast and the picturesque setting of Italy, the movie is expected to be a hit among viewers.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2023.

4) What's Love Got to Do With It?

What's Love Got to Do With It? is a delightful rom-com that features a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, among others.

Set between London and Lahore in Pakistan, the multicultural movie revolves around two lifelong best friends and next-door neighbors Zoe and Kazim. When Kazim announces he is getting married according to his family's wishes, Zoe decides to document Kazim's arranged marriage to a girl from Pakistan. As she films her documentary, Zoe realizes that love can happen in different ways and begins to question her own feelings along the way.

A mix of cultures, traditions, and beliefs, the movie gives a glimpse into the different worlds of the two families involved. What's Love Got to Do With It? is a typical feel-good romantic film that talks about love, friendships, and misunderstandings that eventually lead to a happy ending.

The movie was released in theaters across the United Kingdom on 24 February 2023 and will officially be released in US theaters on May 5, 2023.

May 2023 looks to be an exciting month for movie-goers with a wonderful line-up of feel-good movies waiting to be released.

