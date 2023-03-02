Robert De Niro to headline Netflix's thriller series Zero Day

The upcoming thriller Zero Days is set to become another one of the Robert De Niro movies on Netflix, continuing his consistent collaboration with the streaming giant. From creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, who will also serve as writers for the show, the series will have multiple Emmy nominee Lesli Linka Glatter as the director.

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, described the series as a "shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat." He added that it was an honor to have an "A-list caliber of talent" led by Robert De Niro and brought to life by Newman, Oppenheim, Glatter, and Michael S. Schmidt.

De Niro will work as the show's star executive producer alongside Jonathan Glickman. The development of the series reportedly began in the winter of 2022.

Robert De Niro's Zero Day synopsis: What will the series deal with?

Zero Day will reportedly be a conspiracy thriller that will follow Robert De Niro in the lead role. The official logline of the series is rather vague but asks critical questions about the world and the series.

It reads:

"Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?"

Robert De Niro will play the role of a former President of the United States.

De Nero is well known for his huge catalog of excellent works, including a long-standing collaboration with Martin Scorcese. This included some of the greatest films of all time like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. The actor's previous movies also include The Godfather II, The Joker, Casino, and The Irishman.

Apart from the plot, series creator Newman also released a statement, saying that he has been a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. He added that having the actor as a producing partner and star of the show was beyond Newman's "wildest dreams."

He also noted that the reason the team chose Lesli Linka Glatter as the director was that she had directed a number of his favorite episodes on TV. Eric Newman also expressed gratitude for Netflix and the company's faith and support for the show. He added that he was "thrilled to be in business" with the creative team that included Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan.

So far, Netflix has not announced any release date for the project, but more details about the series will soon surface.

