What did Jane Fonda say on The View? Murder remarks spark outrage online 

Hollywood icon and activist Jane Fonda recently came under fire after suggesting that people fighting for abortion rights should go beyond peaceful protests and “murder” pro-life politicians.

During an appearance on The View, the actress opened up about abortion rights and said:

“We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 Jane Fonda just went on The View and said Pro-Life politicians need to be "murdered"



In response, The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar said:

“That’s the activist! That’s Jane! She probably will get a Nobel Prize.”

Fonda then replied:

“It’s the truth, it is the truth. We’re gonna fight.”

Behar then asked Fonda what could be done aside from marching and protesting afathe Roe vs. Wade overturn ruling by the Supreme Court. Fonda then quipped:

“Well, I’ve thought of murder.”

When Jane Fonda’s Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin asked the former to repeat the answer, the actress repeated, “Murder.” As the panel burst into laughter, Behar noted:

“She’s just kidding. Wait a second… They’ll pick up on that and just run with it. She’s just kidding.”

Fonda then gave a long stare towards Behar and other panel members without giving a response, making it unclear if she was joking. Hostin then moved on to discuss about the former’s activism.

Twitter reacts to Jane Fonda’s comments on The View

Netizens called out Jane Fonda over controversial "murder" remark (Image via Getty Images)

Jane Fonda recently appeared on The View and landed in hot waters after saying that people protesting the Roe vs. Wade overturn should go beyond protesting and “murder” pro-life activists amid the ongoing fight.

While it is not known if the actress supposedly joked on the show, the statement sparked outrage online. Netizens also took to Twitter to call out Fonda over the “murder” remark:

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Sooo... The View hosts who claim Tucker Carlson wants to 'radicalize' his viewers by showing the peaceful January 6 footage - just let Jane Fonda say that pro-life politicians should be murdered... got it.

I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was "joking" with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one.



Antonio Sabato Jr @AntonioSabatoJr Jane Fonda just went on the View and said Pro-Life politicians need to be "murdered" because of their views on abortion.

We will not be giving up our guns EVER for this reason and many others.

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ @CL4WS_OUT Jane Fonda suggests 'murder' to fight abortion laws in wild appearance on 'The View'.



She should be investigated for this comment. She's NOT ABOVE THE LAW.



This is not activism. This is a desperate, unhinged woman making a threat.

🇺🇸𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫🇮🇹 @Godfatherparte2 When The View hosts have to apologize for your comments you know you have come off the rails! Hanoi Jane Fonda suggests murder to allow an abortion. The 85 yr old Commie is truly a Lost Soul

In response to the backlash, Jane Fonda told Fox News Digital that her comments were “made in jest”:

“While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest. My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room - and to anyone watching - that I was using hyperbole to make a point.”

She also criticized how people are choosing to focus on jokes and tangential issues instead of concentrating on the main socio-political issues at hand:

“Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand.”

Jane Fonda has long been known for her outspoken activism. Prior to the latest controversy, she made news for her controversial 1972 Hanoi trip where she was infamously photographed inside an anti-aircraft gun that was used to shoot down American pilots. The actress has already issued an apology for the incident in the past.

