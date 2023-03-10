“Kidnapping code of ethics?”: Mexican Cartel apology letter after killing 2 Americans sparks online disbelief 

A Mexican drug cartel has reportedly sent an official apology letter for the deadly kidnapping incident that left two American tourists and a local woman dead last Friday.

A copy of the letter was obtained by the Associated Press from a law enforcement officer in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where the incident took place.

Joshua Rodriguez @Joshuajered The Gulf cartel issued an apology to the residents of Matamoros, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families. The letter claims that the gang turned over its own members responsible for the violence to the authorities. The Gulf cartel issued an apology to the residents of Matamoros, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families. The letter claims that the gang turned over its own members responsible for the violence to the authorities. https://t.co/laCe6hGNH2

In the handwritten application, the Mexican group apologized to the victims and said that they strongly condemn the attack:

“The [Gulf Cartel] apologizes to the society of Matamoros, the relatives of Ms. Areli, and the affected American people and families. The Gulf Cartel, Scorpion Group, strongly condemns the events of last Friday.”

They also mentioned that the perpetrators who took part in the attack were turned in to the authorities:

“For this reason, we decided to hand over those directly involved and responsible for the acts, who at all times acted under their own determination and indiscipline and against the rules in which the [Gulf Cartel] always operates.”

According to the publication, a photograph of five men sitting bound in a face-down position was attached alongside the letter. Another anonymous state security official told the AP that the five men were later found tied up inside a vehicle along with the letter.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 5 members of Mexico’s “Gulf Cartel” who kidnapped 4 Americans and killed 2 of them — have been tied up and dumped in the street with an “apology letter” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 5 members of Mexico’s “Gulf Cartel” who kidnapped 4 Americans and killed 2 of them — have been tied up and dumped in the street with an “apology letter” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jgcvdV3L9Y

The Associated Press also shared that the letter mentioned that the five men involved in the kidnapping had violated the group's code of “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”

Mexican authorities also announced that they had arrested a 24-year-old man named “Jose N.” in connection with the case. The man was allegedly guarding the victims at a “wooden house” in the Lagunona area outside Matamoros.

As the apology letter circulated online, social media users were left surprised. Many also asked in disbelief if the cartel follows a “kidnapping code of ethics”:

Todd @tdburrell @jemelehill Wait, the cartel has a kidnapping code of ethics? @jemelehill Wait, the cartel has a kidnapping code of ethics?

The kidnapping took place on Friday in the city of Matamoros in Tamaulipas. Two Americans named Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed during the attack, while survivors Latavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams are currently undergoing recovery in a Texas hospital.

Reports suggest that the four U.S. citizens traveled to Mexico to accompany McGee, who was set to undergo cosmetic surgery.

In the wake of the attack, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica stated that the kidnapping was a case of “mistaken identity” and the attackers allegedly confused the group of Americans with a rival Haitian gang.

The state of Tamaulipas is currently under a “Do Not Travel To” advisory on the U.S. Department of State's website due to crime and kidnapping.

Netizens reacts to Mexican Cartel apology letter following fatal kidnapping incident

Mexican gang's apology letter for fatal kidnapping of U.S. citizens sparked disbelief online (Image via @/shes_rADIANt/Twitter)

A Mexican cartel recently kidnapped a group of four American tourists in the city of Matamoros, leaving two U.S. citizens dead during the fatal attack.

Days after the incident, the gang issued an apology letter to the victims and announced that the individuals who took part in the kidnapping were handed over to the authorities.

The apology letter sparked major disbelief online, with many social media users taking to Twitter to share their reaction to the response:

Brandon Craig @Brandon15989922 Who believes that the Mexican Cartel handwrote an apology letter to America, apologizing for the kidnapping and murder of 2 Americans that happened a few days ago. I don't believe it at all. Who believes that the Mexican Cartel handwrote an apology letter to America, apologizing for the kidnapping and murder of 2 Americans that happened a few days ago. I don't believe it at all.

Fine-ance @TheTajMiham The Cartel got a PR department? Apology letters ?? The Cartel got a PR department? Apology letters ??

Bella Noches ♍️ @beautynbullshit Imagine your family getting kidnapped by a Mexican cartel, killing two of them, and then they saying “oops my bad” after the fact. Imagine your family getting kidnapped by a Mexican cartel, killing two of them, and then they saying “oops my bad” after the fact.

Randy Mac @RandyNBCLA @jemelehill Just when you think you have seen and heard it all...they are giving the old bad apples excuse as a Cartel. 2023 is Cray Cray and it's only March. @jemelehill Just when you think you have seen and heard it all...they are giving the old bad apples excuse as a Cartel. 2023 is Cray Cray and it's only March.

nipponcracker @nipponcracker @jemelehill I was today years old to find out murder is against one of their core standards @jemelehill I was today years old to find out murder is against one of their core standards

Tony rivera @GatormanicTony Kidnapping in Mexico. I will not believe Mexico’s cartel apology until the Cartel gives up the real murderers that killed robbed and kidnapped the four Americans. Starting with the body snatcher El Gordo the super sized Terrorist. Kidnapping in Mexico. I will not believe Mexico’s cartel apology until the Cartel gives up the real murderers that killed robbed and kidnapped the four Americans. Starting with the body snatcher El Gordo the super sized Terrorist. https://t.co/qMKbe2iuOD

Candice Marie Benbow @CandiceBenbow Since when did drug cartels start issuing written apologies?



This story is…a lot. Since when did drug cartels start issuing written apologies?This story is…a lot.

Dia Da Don @shes_rADIAnt The Cartel writing apology letter is insane. Such a sad situation overall but I’m glad her 6 kids aren’t left alone. The Cartel writing apology letter is insane. Such a sad situation overall but I’m glad her 6 kids aren’t left alone. https://t.co/cdUHmNqGs9

According to ABC7, drug cartels usually share official announcements and statements to intimidate rivals and authorities. However, they also use such communiques for public relations work during such incidents to ease out situations that could affect their business.

