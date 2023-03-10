“Kidnapping code of ethics?”: Mexican Cartel apology letter after killing 2 Americans sparks online disbelief 

A Mexican drug cartel has reportedly sent an official apology letter for the deadly kidnapping incident that left two American tourists and a local woman dead last Friday.
A copy of the letter was obtained by the Associated Press from a law enforcement officer in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where the incident took place.
In the handwritten application, the Mexican group apologized to the victims and said that they strongly condemn the attack:
“The [Gulf Cartel] apologizes to the society of Matamoros, the relatives of Ms. Areli, and the affected American people and families. The Gulf Cartel, Scorpion Group, strongly condemns the events of last Friday.”
They also mentioned that the perpetrators who took part in the attack were turned in to the authorities:
“For this reason, we decided to hand over those directly involved and responsible for the acts, who at all times acted under their own determination and indiscipline and against the rules in which the [Gulf Cartel] always operates.”
According to the publication, a photograph of five men sitting bound in a face-down position was attached alongside the letter. Another anonymous state security official told the AP that the five men were later found tied up inside a vehicle along with the letter.
The Associated Press also shared that the letter mentioned that the five men involved in the kidnapping had violated the group's code of “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”
Mexican authorities also announced that they had arrested a 24-year-old man named “Jose N.” in connection with the case. The man was allegedly guarding the victims at a “wooden house” in the Lagunona area outside Matamoros.
As the apology letter circulated online, social media users were left surprised. Many also asked in disbelief if the cartel follows a “kidnapping code of ethics”:
The kidnapping took place on Friday in the city of Matamoros in Tamaulipas. Two Americans named Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed during the attack, while survivors Latavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams are currently undergoing recovery in a Texas hospital.
Reports suggest that the four U.S. citizens traveled to Mexico to accompany McGee, who was set to undergo cosmetic surgery.
In the wake of the attack, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica stated that the kidnapping was a case of “mistaken identity” and the attackers allegedly confused the group of Americans with a rival Haitian gang.
The state of Tamaulipas is currently under a “Do Not Travel To” advisory on the U.S. Department of State's website due to crime and kidnapping.
Netizens reacts to Mexican Cartel apology letter following fatal kidnapping incident
According to ABC7, drug cartels usually share official announcements and statements to intimidate rivals and authorities. However, they also use such communiques for public relations work during such incidents to ease out situations that could affect their business.