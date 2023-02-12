5 things to know about Kara Robinson Chamberlain's kidnapping

The astounding survival story of Kara Robinson Chamberlain will be depicted in Liftime's upcoming movie, titled The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.

The film is all set to premiere on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on the Lifetime Channel. Ginny and Georgia actress Katie Douglas plays Kara's role in the movie.

As per the official synopsis for The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, released by Lifetime Network:

"While in her best friend’s front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and s*xually assaulted her for 18 hours. While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment."

It further reads:

"Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

How the kidnapper was caught, and 4 other details about Kara Robinson Chamberlain's abduction

1) Kara Robinson Chamberlain was just 15 years old when she was kidnapped

Reportedly, Kara Robinson Chamberlain's bone-chilling true story dates back to 2002. At the time, Kara was just 15 years of age when a terrifying incident rattled her life. On June 24, 2002, Kara was reportedly visiting a friend's home in Lexington County, South Carolina. They had planned a day at the lake.

Kara was on the front lawn of her friend's place, watering the plants, while her friend was getting ready. Just then, a man attacked her and held her at gunpoint. He forced her to get inside a plastic bin that was in his car. The man then drove her off to his flat in South Carolina.

2) Kara was held captive for a total of 18 hours

After taking her to his apartment, the man, who was later identified as Richard Evonitz, took her captive. He forcefully drugged her and went on to se*ually abuse her multiple times.

The 15-year-old teenage girl was scared to death as she was confined inside the man's apartment for almost 18 hours.

3) Kara Robinson Chamberlain managed to escape her abductor's apartment

Despite this, Kara did not give up. She kept looking for opportunities to escape the kidnapper and his apartment. She tried to collect as much information about the man for later use.

Finally, after 18 hours of being held captive, the opportunity came when her abductor fell asleep. Kara took a chance and was brave enough to escape his apartment. In the parking lot, he asked other people for help and to take her to the police station. While talking about her escape, Chamberlain said:

"I just ran. I didn’t look back for a second." (Via Oxygen)

4) With Kara Robinson Chamberlain's help, the police were able to identify the notorious kidnapper

After arriving at the police station, Kara Robinson Chamberlain told the entire story to the police officers and also gave them information about her abductor Richard Evonitz. The information she provided was helpful for authorities to identify the man and find out where he lived.

However, when authorities reached his flat, he was gone. He had fled the place. Thus, they were unable to arrest him at the time.

5) When caught by the authorities, kidnapper Richard Evonitz ended his own life

A still of Richard Evonitz (Image via Oxygen)

On June 27, 2002, through an extensive search, the police found out that the sinister kidnapper was in Florida. They chased his car and finally caught him in a situation where he could not escape. But right before he was about to be arrested by the police, he pulled out a gun and killed himself.

Don't forget to catch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Lifetime Channel on Saturday, February 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

