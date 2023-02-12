What happened to Kara Robinson's kidnapper Richard Evonitz? Whereabouts explored ahead of upcoming Lifetime movie

The all-new Lifetime Network movie The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story will chronicle the chilling story of Kara Robinson and her kidnapper Richard Evonitz. The movie, starring Katie Douglas, Kristian Bruun, Cara Buono, Brandon Carl McEwan, Robert Nahum, and a few others, will make its arrival exclusively on the Lifetime Channel on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"While in her best friend’s front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and s*xually assaulted her for 18 hours. While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment."

The synopsis further states:

"Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides."

Ever since the movie The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story was announced by Lifetime, viewers have been curious to learn all about the notorious abductor Richard Evonitz.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Kara Robinson's kidnapper Richard Evonitz shot himself before police officers could arrest him

Who was Richard Evonitz and what did he do?

Richard Evonitz, also known as Richard Marc Edward Evonitz, was an infamous American kidnapper, s*xual predator, and serial killer, from Columbia, South Carolina in the United States. After completing high school, Richard worked briefly at Jiffy Lube as a manager.

Thereafter, he joined the US Navy. He also acted as a sonar technician and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He received an honorable discharge after serving for a total of eight years. The man was married twice and also worked at an air-compressor agency.

Reportedly, on June 24, 2002, Richard kidnapped a 15-year-old teenage girl named Kara Robinson Chamberlain from her friend's yard in Columbia, South Carolina. He forced her to get inside a plastic bin while holding her at gunpoint.

He went on to take her to his apartment and reportedly s*xually assaulted her and took her captive for more than 18 hours. The girl was later able to escape the apartment when Richard fell asleep.

What happened to the sinister abductor?

After escaping, Kara went straight to the police and reported everything. She helped officers find Richard Evonitz's apartment. However, by the time police arrived, the kidnapper had escaped to Sarasota, Florida.

On June 27, 2002, authorities reportedly got hold of him in Florida. After a high-speed car chase, the police finally surrounded him. However, before officers could arrest him, he shot himself in the mouth, ending his life.

Don't forget to watch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Saturday, February 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Lifetime Channel.

