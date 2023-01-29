Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself release date and cast list explored 

Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself is a brand new crime-thriller inspired by the chilling true story of Sherri Papini. The film is all set to make its arrival on Lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Katie Boland has served as the writer of the movie, while Marta Borowski has acted as the director.

The synopsis for Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself, as per IMDb, reads:

"The nationwide-media shocking story of young mother-of-two Sherri Papini, who disappears while jogging near her home, then reappears three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day claiming that two Hispanic women abused her."

The lead cast list for the new thriller movie includes Jaime King, Christina Sicoli, Matt Hamilton, and Josh Collins.

Jaime King, Christina Sicoli, and more to star in Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself

Jaime King as Sherri Papini

Well-known American model and actress Jaime King plays the lead role of Sherri Papini in the crime-thriller movie. She steps into the shoes of the woman who was arrested for faking her disappearance. Papini, who was reportedly in an abusive relationship, fabricated the story of her kidnapping and was allegedly staying with her former boyfriend while authorities conducted extensive searches for her.

Jaime King is best known for her portrayal of the characters Goldie and Wendy in Sin City, Anne Murtaugh in Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Sarah Palmer in My Bloody Valentine 3D, Susan Donner in Waiting for Forever, Beth Sohapi in Mother's Day, and Lemon Breeland in Hart of Dixie.

Jaime King has also been a significant part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, including Love Bites, Gary Unmarried, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Class, Ice Cream in the Cupboard, The Spirit, and more.

Christina Sicoli as Laura

Highly talented Canadian actress Christina Sicoli portrays the significant character Laura in Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself.

Sicoli is best known for playing the role of Maria in Making Spirits Bright, Lily in You Light Up My Christmas, Liza in Santa's Boots, and Ella in Salvation.

Sicoli has also been a pivotal part of several other well-known TV series and movies, including Morning Show Mysteries, Small Cop, Ask Will, Monkey Up, Trying, The Trap, Rags, Afterparty, Eureka, A Dog Named Duke, Always a Bridesmaid, Pup Star, and more.

Matt Hamilton as Keith

Critically acclaimed actor Matt Hamilton plays the vital role of Keith in the Lifetime thriller movie.

The actor is best known for portraying the characters Matt in The Funeral, Mark in Big Lies in a Small Town, Cole in A Snapshot of Forever, and Jason in North to Home.

Matt Hamilton has also been a crucial part of several other notable TV series and movies, including The Picture of Christmas, A Wedding to Remember, Fashionably Yours, Holiday Hearts, Deadly Match, The Dating List, The Actress Diaries, and several others.

Josh Collins as Chris

Popular actor Josh Collins portrays the significant character Chris in Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself.

The actor is best known for playing Otis in The 100, Alan and Eddie in Supernatural, and Charlie in Good Grief.

Josh Collins has also been a part of a few other movies and TV series, including Family Law, Surface, The Twilight Zone, Batwoman, To Kill a Rockstar, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself, which airs this Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

