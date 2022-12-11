Single and Ready to Jingle cast list: Natasha Wilson and others star in Lifetime's Christmas movie

Single and Ready to Jingle is a highly anticipated holiday film that is all set to premiere on Lifetime this Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The official synopsis for Single and Ready to Jingle reads:

"Emma Warner feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating…or much of anything else. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough."

The synopsis further reads:

"She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort–somewhere she can find a guy and not think of Christmas. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare–a town devoted to everything Christmas. Will Emma be able to find her joy?"

The movie is written by Brian Rubbery, while Wendy Ord has served as the director.

Single and Ready to Jingle cast: The Good Witch actor Edward Ruttle stars alongside Natasha Wilson

Natasha Wilson as Emma Warner

Well-known actress Natasha Wilson is all set to play the lead role of Emma Warner in Lifetime's Single and Ready to Jingle.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Beth in the 2022 movie Dancer in Danger, Isabella in the 2017 TV series Date My Dad, Candy in the 2006 TV series Huff, and Mermaid in the 2013 movie Once Upon A Time.

Natasha Wilson has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including My Boyfriend's Dogs, Commander in Chief, Crazy, Rich and Deadly, and more.

Edward Ruttle as Connor

A still of Edward Ruttle (Image Via IMDb)

Well-known Canadian actor Edward Ruttle will be seen playing the lead role of Connor in the brand-new Lifetime movie.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Michael in the 2016 TV series, The Good Witch, Eric in the 2015 TV movie Ungodly Acts, Colt in the 2017 TV series Heartland, and Dave in the 2019 TV series A Million Little Things.

Edward Ruttle has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV shows, including Garage Sale Mysteries, High-Rise Rescue, Private Eyes, Jigsaw, Saving Hope, and several others.

Merry Lou Proudfoot as Lucy

Promising actress, host, and model Merry Lou Proudfoot is all set to play the significant role of Lucy, who is Natasha Wilson's assistant in Single and Ready to Jingle.

Since stepping into the world of acting, Merry Lou Proudfoot is known for her portrayal of the character Kelly R in Blame the Accountant and Echo Friend on Amazon Echo Show 5: Night Out.

Don't forget to catch the latest Lifetime holiday movie Single and Ready to Jingle on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime Network.

