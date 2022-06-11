What time will Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix is set to air another comedy special, this time featuring an all-women lineup of comedians, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The show will be hosted by actresses Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin. The official synopsis reads:

''Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an iconic celebration of women in comedy with stand-up sets from Cristela Alonzo, Margarte Cho, Michelle Buteau and more.''

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live will premiere on Netflix on June 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. Read further ahead to find out more about the show.

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live- What to expect and other details

The special was a part of the recently concluded Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, which featured more than 300 comedians performing 288 shows in several venues across the city of Los Angeles. Fans can expect an outstanding session of quality comedy with some of the finest names from the industry taking the stage.

The streaming giant announced earlier that the performances recorded during the Netflix Is A Joke event would arrive on the platform, increasing anticipation among fans. So far, Netflix has aired the following specials- The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, and Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. The next few specials to grace Netflix, apart from Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live, will be A Tribute to Bob Saget, Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, and Best of the Festival.

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin starred in Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie is an acclaimed comedy show starring Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin in the lead roles. The series depicts the lives of two women with contrasting personalities and shows how a hilariously tragic situation brings them closer. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''They're not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series.''

The show premiered in 2015 on Netflix to lukewarm responses from critics and viewers. However, over the years, it has garnered critical acclaim and fetched numerous awards and accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award, the Primetime Emmy Award, and many more.

The seventh and final season of the show, which consists of 16 episodes, premiered in August 2021. However, only four episodes were released at the time. The final 12 episodes came to the platform on April 29, 2022, and received positive responses from critics as well as fans. Both Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin were praised for their performance.

Created by Marta Kauffman—known as one of the co-creators of the iconic sitcom Friends—along with Howard J. Morris, the show also starred Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, and Brooklyn Decker in pivotal supporting roles.

Don't forget to catch Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live on Netflix on June 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET.

