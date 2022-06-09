What time will Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute air on Netflix? John Stamos' tribute to late friend and more expected

Netflix is set to release a tribute special for the late comedian and host Bob Saget. Titled Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, the special will premiere on the platform on June 10, 2022. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Bob Saget's friends and family honor the late comedian during a night of laughter and music with Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Stamos and more.''

Read further ahead to find out the release time of Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute on Netflix, the comedian's past work and more details.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute release time on Netflix, Saget's past work and more details

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at 3 am ET. It is a tribute show that honors the life and career of the legendary comedian Bob Saget. It features a number of comedians and celebrities who share their memories of Saget and talk about his work and unique contributions to the world of comedy. In the trailer, actor Jim Carrey says,

''Bob wasn't something that was taken away from us, he was something that was given to us.''

The trailer also shows John Stamos reading Saget's final text conversation with him. He says,

"He said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.' I said, 'Well, you have a lot of god-given brothers, but I'm first, right?' And he said, '(John) Mayer is an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You're always there, so you're number one.'''

The trailer also features Kelly Rizzo Saget, Bob Saget's wife, who speaks about his love for comedy. It also has Saget's close friend Mike Bender, comedian Chris Rock, Paul Rodriguez and musician John Mayer.

The trailer seems very warm and showcases numerous funny moments that make for a lighthearted viewing.

Fans of Bob Saget can expect a heartfelt tribute show that respectfully honors the late comedian and his work in a uniquely humorous and subtly poignant fashion. Something that was characteristic of the iconic comedian's personality.

Bob Saget, 65, passed away on January 9, 2022. He was found unconscious in his room at the Ritz Carlton and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His autopsy report revealed that he died from a blunt head trauma caused by a fall or accidental blow to the head.

About Bob Saget

Bob Saget is a legendary comedian and talk show host who is widely known for his roles in ABC's Full House and Netflix's Fuller House. He also narrated the iconic sitcom How I Met Your Mother, voicing the future of Ted Mosby. He has also been a part of several films and television shows over the years in cameo roles, including Critical Condition, Full Moon High, Benjamin, and many more.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from a previous marriage.

Don't miss Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at 3 am ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far