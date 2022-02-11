Bob Saget roles: 5 films and series Full House star has been part of

Bob Saget spent decades making us laugh as an actor, comedian, host, and our collective TV father before passing away tragically and unexpectedly. In honor of his memory, we remember his outstanding and impressive career by revisiting some performances available publicly.

Many of us knew him best as Danny Tanner, the quintessential sitcom dad, always on the verge of pulling his kids closer with genuine counsel that was both cheesy and fast to make the audience cry. On HBO Max, all eight seasons of Full House are available to watch, while Netflix has its successor series, Fuller House.

But to say the least, it is only the tip of the iceberg of all Saget's work.

Five unforgettable Bob Saget's roles

5) Entourage

Don't believe anything you hear about Bob Saget in Entourage. Okay, let's agree on this: Saget's role was far different from what we know of him.

Between 2005 and 2010, he played himself in four episodes of HBO's bro-com, Entourage, and later, in the 2015 film of the same name. Saget appeared in the HBO comedy-drama for eight seasons, playing a foul-mouthed, drug-addicted, violent version of himself.

He mistreated women, talked about them in deplorable ways, and had a language that would make Scott Lavin (Scott Caan) cry if he didn't admit it.

4) Raising Dad

From 2001 to 2002, Saget reprised his role as a widowed father in the poignant but short-lived sitcom Raising Dad. Like Full House, he was the onscreen father of two girls who went on to have successful lives outside of the program.

Future Marvel stars Kat Dennings and Brie Larson play his daughters in Raising Dad.

Bob Saget is Matt Stewart, an English teacher who can't seem to stay out of his older daughter's social life while trying to establish his own.

3) How I Met Your Mother

"Kids..."

Bob Saget's narration, starting with an episode of the long-running program How I Met Your Mother, wouldn't have been complete without this term.

Saget played an older Ted Mosby who sat down to tell his two children the story of how he met their mother, playing into the notion that he was referred to as "America's dad." Despite never being on screen, HIMYM became Saget's longest-running TV show, with his voice living forever alongside those 208 episodes.

4) That's What I'm Talkin' About

Saget starred in a new special, That's What I'm Talkin' About, in 2013, which garnered him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album, following his 2007 HBO stand-up comedy spectacular That Ain't Right.

The show aired on Showtime as part of the network's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Festival, which features both up-and-coming and experienced comedians. Bob Saget's material traces to his days as TV's favorite comedy dad on Full House before veering off into dirty-joke territory.

5) Full House

Bob Saget is best known for his role as Danny Tanner, one of America's most famous TV fathers, whom he played from the late 1980s through the early 1990s.

By season three, Full House, about a San Francisco widower raising his three girls with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best buddy Joey (Dave Coulier), had become a sitcom success.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer