"About damn time": Twitter goes berserk as Harrison Ford gets honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford was recently awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes. This prestigious award is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival and has been around since 1955. The term Palme d'Or translates to Golden Palm in English.

Harrison Fort has had a glorious career spanning over 50 years. Some of his biggest hits are Witness, The Fugitive, Air Force Ones, American Graffiti, The Conversation Mosquito Coast, Presumed Innocent, etc.

But what really defined his illustrious career was his portrayal of an adventurous archeologist named Indiana Jones. The Indiana Jones franchise consists of six movies in total, with the newest one, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set to release later this year.

Fans of the actor were overjoyed by his achievement and collectively agreed that it was due for ages.

Netizens celebrate Harrison Ford's honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Ford's upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, got its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The highly anticipated action-adventure film will see the actor reprise his role as Indiana Jones and of course, have some classic old-school action sequences and stunts that have fascinated cinephiles for decades.

Harrison Ford is currently 80 years old and this is probably the last time he will portray this iconic role. He was accoladed with the Palme d'Or right before the movie's screening. He even received a six-minute standing ovation after its screening and he could be seen overwhelmed with emotions.

Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post shared by Discussing Cinema:

As seen in the above tweets, fans were glad to see him get this honor and are extremely excited to watch his upcoming film in theatres. After receiving the award, Harrison Ford said:

"I'm very moved by this. I just saw my life flash before my eyes."

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will serve as the sixth and final installment in the popular Indiana Jones film series.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of the film reads:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Olivier Richters, and Mark Killeen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in the United States on June 30, 2023.

