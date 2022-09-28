''You are not the final word on Wolverine'': Fans slam Logan director James Mangold for his cheeky response to Hugh Jackman's return in Deadpool 3

Logan director James Mangold took to Twitter and shared a cheeky response hours after Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman's return to Deadpool 3 as Wolverine. Mangold shared a gif from his iconic 2017 film, Logan, wherein Jackman's Wolverine gets killed.
There was no caption or references to the Deadpool 3 announcement. However, Fans on Twitter did not take James Mangold's response lightly. One angry user said Mangold does not have the ''final word on Wolverine.''
Without further ado, read on to find out what others have to say about James Mangold's response.
Netizens react to James Mangold's cheeky gif in response to Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Several fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on James Mangold's response to Ryan Reynolds' announcement, with many justifying the actor's return by saying he belongs to the multiverse. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
After fans' accusatory tweets, James Mangold put out another Tweet (embedded below), wherein he asked everybody to ''chill'' and expressed enthusiasm for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3.
Mangold mentioned that he's ''all good'' and that Logan ''will always be there,'' regardless of ''multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale.''
Earlier, Ryan Reynolds shared a quirky clip on Twitter wherein he spoke about his preparations for the lead role in the highly anticipated MCU flick, Deadpool 3. At the end of the clip, he playfully asks Hugh Jackman if he wants to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming flick, to which Jackman responds, ''Yeah, sure, Ryan.''
James Mangold's Logan and other works
Mangold's Logan arrived in theaters in the US on March 3, 2017. It centers around the titular character, who desperately tries to protect a young mutant from a sinister team of criminals called Reavers. Here's the official synopsis, as per 20th Century Studios:
''In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.''
The movie turned out to be a smash hit around the world. It garnered highly positive reviews from audiences and critics, with many considering it to be one of the finest superhero movies ever made.
Hugh Jackman's performance in the lead role also garnered immense critical acclaim. Over the years, the film has generated a significant fan following across the globe and has become a pop culture phenomenon.
Apart from Logan, Mangold has helmed several other popular films, including Girl, Interrupted, The Wolverine, and Ford v Ferrari, to name a few. He's also worked extensively on television, serving as a director for shows like Men in Trees, Vegas, and NYC 22.
Deadpool 3 is expected to be released on September 6, 2024.