"Marvel kinda need them": Fans react to de-aged Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 trailer

The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 is out, and it is among the most talked-about things on Twitter. Titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the film stars an in-form Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role for one last time as he reportedly plans to bid farewell to the beloved franchise.

One of the biggest highlights from the trailer was Harrison Ford being de-aged, which has garnered high praise from fans. One user praised the de-aging effects and said that ''Marvel kinda need them.''

A fan's reaction (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Twitter goes berserk over de-aging effects in new Indiana Jones 5 trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Indiana Jones 5. Many showered praise on the de-aging effects that the film used for Harrison Ford's character and expressed their excitement for the movie.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter to the latest Indiana Jones 5 trailer:

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones is so iconic. Can't wait to see him one last time in this character. Love the old-style font, music and action in this! (also how good has Hollywood got at the de-aging technology)

Jacob Ethington @JacobTalks4ever The real test of de-aging is the character in motion for an extended period, but based on this brief bit...



Goddamn, they must have pointed a firehose full of money at the digital effects team for de-aging Indiana Jones. This is pretty stunning.

The de-aging in this new Indiana Jones trailer is melting my mind

new indiana jones move looks...good? very good? de-aging tech also looks...really good? exciting!

They're using de-aging technology in the new Indiana Jones? Well now it HAS to be good!

Tom Smith @tommsmith1993



I won't lie, I'm not a fan of the title. But the trailer does it's job well. How can it not, it's bloody Indiana Jones for god's sake! Also, the de-aging looks incredible, and Sallah's back!

Harrison Ford looks great and the de-aging effects look so good (actual wizardry)! Aah new Indiana Jones trailer! Used to be obsessed as a kid, even tried making my own movie haha! It looks pretty good from the trailer, I hope it is good!

The de-aging in Indiana Jones looks absolutely incredible

The stunning new trailer opens with a thrilling action scene as a voiceover says,

''I miss the desert. I miss the sea. And I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.''

With the voiceover brilliantly setting the tone for the film, the trailer then briefly depicts a few key scenes from the movie but ensures that it doesn't give away too many details that could ruin the viewers' experience.

Overall, the Indiana Jones 5 trailer maintains the franchise's thrilling and adventurous tone while creating anticipation. The film's plot is set in the late 60s, at the peak of the Cold War during the Space Race. Not many other details about the plot are known at this point.

Harrison Ford looks phenomenal in the new trailer for Indiana Jones 5 and promises to deliver another powerful performance. Ford has been playing the iconic role of Indiana Jones ever since the first film of the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark. It is widely considered to be one of his most popular characters along with Han Solo from Star Wars.

Apart from the Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford is widely known for his performances in Blade Runner, The Fugitive, What Lies Beneath, Six Days, Seven Nights, and many more.

More about the Indiana Jones franchise

The Indiana Jones franchise first began with Steven Spielberg's iconic 1981 classic, Raiders of the Lost Ark, which turned out to be a huge hit and revolutionized blockbuster filmmaking in American cinema.

The movie tells the story of the titular character who fights the Nazis as he tries to get hold of a precious relic. Here's a brief synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dr. Indiana Jones, a renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, is hired by the U.S. Government to find the ark of the covenant, which is believed to still hold the Ten Commandments. Unfortunately, Hitler's agents are also after the ark. Indy and his ex-flame Marion escape from various close scrapes in a quest that takes them from Nepal to Cairo.''

The franchise has spawned four films over the years, including The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and The Dial of Destiny. The Indiana Jones franchise is widely regarded as one of the most successful film franchises of all time.

