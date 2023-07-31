Loki season 2 new official trailer gives a first look at Ke Huy Quan as Q

Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement as the anticipated Loki season 2 draws closer. However, the release of a trailer has taken the anticipation to new heights. One intriguing aspect of the trailer is the introduction of Ke Huy Quan, an actor known for his roles in iconic films like The Goonies and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In this season, Quan portrays a character known as the Q of the TVA, who serves as the archivist for the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The TVA is responsible for overseeing and maintaining timelines across dimensions. As Loki, the God of Mischief, embarks on another mind-bending adventure through time and space, Quan's character adds an intriguing layer of mystery and complexity to the story.

The inclusion of the TVA archivist opens up new possibilities for the MCU. As Loki navigates through timelines and dimensions, this character's role could offer valuable insights into how TVA operates and unveil hidden secrets that might impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future.

Loki season 2 new official trailer teases Ke Huy Quan's mysterious character

The latest official trailer for Loki season 2, which was just released on July 31, 2023, provided us with a sneak peek at the talented actor Ke Huy Quan in the role of Q.

Fans are genuinely excited about Quan’s casting as Q since he is a highly respected actor known for his outstanding performances in movies like The Joy Luck Club and Everything Everywhere All at Once. His portrayal in the latter film garnered significant praise and even earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of Quan's character donning a mechanic-style jumpsuit, one of the outfits seen throughout most of Everything Everywhere All at Once, an acclaimed movie that won seven Oscars. He is surrounded by an array of futuristic technology while seemingly leading a team of TVA agents who are immersed in an enigmatic project.

Although Quan's character hasn't been assigned a name yet, fans are already speculating that he may be portraying Ouroboros from Marvel Comics. Ouroboros is a formidable being intricately tied to the multiverse—an addition to the mythology surrounding Loki. However, this was not confirmed by MCU.

In the trailer, fans get a sneak peek at several other characters set to appear in Loki season 2. These include faces like Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie.

Loki season 2 release date and cast details explored

Loki season 2, is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. (Image Via Marvel)

Loki season 2 is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Alongside the returning cast members, we can expect a few new faces to join the show this season. One of the expected newcomers is Rafael Casal, a comedian and actor known for his roles in films like Blindspotting and The Afterparty.

Another addition to the cast is Ke Huy Quan, recognized for his performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and American Born Chinese. In Loki season 2, he portrays a Time Variance Authority archivist who assists Loki on his mission. Kate Dickie brings her acting prowess to the series. Known for her appearances in Game of Thrones and The Witch, she takes on the role of a villain in season 2.

Joining them is Liz Carr, a British actress renowned for her role in the TV series Silent Witness. She portrays a Time Variance Authority judge during this season. Last but not least, we have Neil Ellice, another actor who has graced films like TheKing's Speech and The Crown with his presence. In season 2, he plays the character of a Time Variance Authority analyst.