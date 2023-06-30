Disney+ revamps Marvel phase 5 timeline with new update, but makes a major mistake

Disney+ has caused a stir among fans with a misguided chronological listing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for viewers in the Philippines, particularly misplacing the newest Marvel series, Secret Invasion.

The MCU, with its labyrinthine web of interrelated narratives, developed over a decade and a half, presents a formidable challenge in keeping the storyline straight.

The cinematic universe has grown to over 30 movies and a slew of series and specials, offering multiple viewing orders, which can prove bewildering for newcomers and casual fans alike.

Disney+ fumbles with Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline order once again

Confusion ensues as Disney's streaming platform stumbles with Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline order once again (Image vis Disney)

As presented to the Philippine audience, Disney+'s official timeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) triggered a wave of confusion by sandwiching Secret Invasion between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

This positioning sharply contrasts with its placement in other global territories, where Secret Invasion is usually represented as the most recent narrative development in the timeline.

Marvel Stans Telugu @Marvel_Stans



If you haven't seen any titles in this, watch it on Disney+. Disney has updated The Marvel Universe Timeline order on #DisneyPlus , Only missing movie in this is #NoWayHome which will Come before #MultiverseOfMadness If you haven't seen any titles in this, watch it on Disney+. Disney has updated The Marvel Universe Timeline order on #DisneyPlus, Only missing movie in this is #NoWayHome which will Come before #MultiverseOfMadness If you haven't seen any titles in this, watch it on Disney+. https://t.co/PWvktYqI9G

Globally, this 'official' chronological sequencing of the MCU by Disney+ has been criticized for its extensive inaccuracies and questionable placements of various shows and films.

The timeline seems like a puzzle with misplaced pieces, complicating rather than clarifying the MCU chronology for the viewers.

Further clouding the waters, the studio's commentary regarding Secret Invasion's temporal location within the MCU has been nebulous.

A cryptic statement places it "post-She-Hulk," leaving fans to speculate and leaving the timeline issue unresolved. The lack of clarity highlights the need for a more transparent and accurate presentation of the MCU timeline.

The Disney+ Marvel timeline misinterpretation

Confusion reigns as the Marvel timeline takes a puzzling turn, leaving fans scratching their heads (Image via Marvel Studios)

One might argue that the Disney+ timeline, being official, must inherently be accurate. However, this notion is dramatically misplaced. The streaming service's timeline has presumably led many MCU novices on a misleading journey.

Those unfamiliar with the vast array of Marvel content may refer to the Disney+ list as a reliable viewing order, which is far from optimal.

The ideal sequence to explore the MCU is by following the release order. This method properly introduces the shared universe and smoothly transitions viewers into Marvel Studios' intricate, interconnected narrative style.

As the conversation continues, it becomes evident that the platform's interpretation of the MCU sequence could benefit from some revisiting. While the chronological order for Phases 1 to 3 is commendable, the timeline begins to unravel post-Avengers: Endgame.

For example, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which likely occurs in mid-2025, is bizarrely positioned after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, presumably set during Christmas of the same year.

Dakota, Forensic Chronologist @geekritique_dak Disney+ has placed #SecretInvasion at the tail end of their MCU Timeline, after the already questionable placement of Quantumania. Everything after the Guardians Holiday Special is presumed to be in 2026. I have yet to check the validity of the placement. Disney+ has placed #SecretInvasion at the tail end of their MCU Timeline, after the already questionable placement of Quantumania. Everything after the Guardians Holiday Special is presumed to be in 2026. I have yet to check the validity of the placement. https://t.co/mhLceyFzUk

Moreover, the placement of Thor: Love and Thunder between Ms. Marvel and Werewolf by Night implies that the action in Thor 4 happened in 2025, while most believe it was set in 2024.

At the far end of the MCU timeline is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, speculated to occur around June or July of 2026, based on dialogue and contextual hints within the movie.

With Vol. 3 yet to be added to the streaming service, the platform's accuracy remains to be seen.

In October, an officially endorsed MCU timeline book was published by Dorling Kindersley. Unofficial but more comprehensive chronological breakdowns, such as the work by Geekritique on YouTube, are available for fans seeking a more thorough timeline.

The Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series continues to release new episodes every week, exclusively on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes