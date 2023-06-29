The mystery unveiled: Disney+ Secret Invasion explains the Avengers' absence

In a surprising reveal during the second episode of the Secret Invasion, we finally understand why the Avengers are missing from the Disney+ series. The adaptation of the Marvel series dramatically deviates from its comic book roots. While both narratives share the common plot of a covert Skrull invasion on Earth, the original comic book series is an expansive event involving the entire Marvel universe.

Contrary to a narrative centered around the Skrulls and various governmental entities, key players like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four are pivotal characters in the comic book series. However, superheroes are conspicuously absent in Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ venture.

The spotlight, instead, rests on characters such as Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, and Emilia Clarke's G'iah.

Warning - This article contains significant spoilers for Secret Invasion's second episode.

Nick Fury's strategic decision: The Avengers' absence explored in Secret Invasion

Nick Fury's decision explored as the Avengers' absence takes center stage in the latest Marvel series

Following the dramatic conclusion of Secret Invasion's inaugural episode, the ex-director of SHIELD, Nick Fury, finds himself in the global crosshairs as a fugitive. This unexpected turn of events plunges him into a world of shadows and secrecy, with every step echoing his notoriety and significance on a global scale.

As he navigates this clandestine existence, Fury instinctively reaches out to his trusted ally, James Rhodes, famously known as War Machine, portrayed by Don Cheadle. Amid the chaos, their secret liaison unfolds into a revealing dialogue, shedding light on the curious absence of the Avengers from the throes of this global crisis.

Skrulls are WAY bigger than just an Avengers level threat i'm afraid

The exchange serves as a beacon, illuminating Fury's strategy and the calculated decisions that accompany it. In a significant plot twist, War Machine proposes enlisting their fellow superheroes to combat the escalating situation.

However, Fury, in his seasoned wisdom and relentless pragmatism, rebuffs this suggestion decisively. He stands firm, asserting that they "can't jump the gun on that," shedding light on the situation's complexity and the need for strategic patience. He continues:

"No… we can't jump the gun on that… You know, we get them in a fight with the Skrulls, and the next thing you know, they find themselves duplicated and turned into terrorists."

Exploring plausible explanations: Avengers' absence in Secret Invasion and the possibility of a surprise Skrull twist

Delving into plausible explanations for the Avengers' absence in the Nick Fury series, and the intriguing potential for a surprise Skrull twist

While such explanations may often appear as convenient excuses for writers to avoid character crossovers, this reasoning seems plausible. Additionally, it aligns perfectly with what Nick Fury might logically deduce in such circumstances, whether right or wrong.

However, the absence of other superheroes narrows the story's potential to incorporate the comic's favorite twist: a superhero unknown to the audiences for years has been a Skrull all along. Nevertheless, it doesn't render such a twist completely unachievable.

"What if the Avengers come back?"

Gravik: You think I haven't thought of that?



"What if the Avengers come back?"

Gravik: You think I haven't thought of that?

OK.. so which Avenger has been a Skrull since we basically met them?!

If such a twist were to occur, Don Cheadle's James Rhodes would likely be the prime candidate. The real puzzle now is how will the superhero community react to being kept out of the loop about a large-scale invasion of Earth's population by an alien species.

You can now watch Secret Invasion streaming on Disney+.

