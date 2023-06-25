Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 receives unexpected Disney+ release update

A recent announcement concerning the home release strategy for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has frustrated fans eagerly anticipating the film's debut on Disney+. The MCU's Phase 4 saw a trend of simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ releases, starting with Black Widow.

However, a significant shift in strategy appears to have begun, with a significant elongation of the gap before movies land on the streaming platform. This trend was initiated by Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which held a record delay of nearly three months before it became available for streaming.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: A shift in release strategy leaves fans waiting for Disney+ debut

Fans eagerly await the debut of Guardians Vol. 3 online as a shift in release strategy causes a delay in its streaming arrival (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the latest Guardians outing will be released for digital purchase on July 7, with a subsequent release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on August 1.

However, in a deviation from previous MCU movies since the inception of Disney+, Guardians 3 has been promoted for "digital-only" release on the given July date.

Before Ant-Man 3 initiated Phase 5, all Phase 4 films premiered on Disney's streaming platform concurrently with digital purchases. These were typically followed by a physical release several weeks later. Like Quantumania, Guardians 3 is expected to make its Disney+ debut only after the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release.

This change in release schedule can be linked to a new Disney strategy to enhance home entertainment sales and revenue, a trend that has become conspicuous since Bob Iger took over from Bob Chapek as Disney's CEO in November 2022.

Director James Gunn has urged fans to be patient, stating a few days before the official announcement of home purchase dates that they should "let [them] enjoy theaters."

"We're still in top 5 in the box office, let us enjoy theaters."

This sentiment echoed his earlier hints that there may be a delay before Guardians 3 becomes available for home viewership due to its ongoing theatrical success.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: A delayed arrival online leaves fans anticipating its release

The digital-only release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 follows a similar strategy as Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians 3 is the second MCU film since Disney+'s launch to be promoted as "digital-only," following the same route as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year.

In the case of Ant-Man 3, the digital purchase became available on April 18, with the physical debut 28 days later on May 16. It was added to Disney+ a day later, on May 17. Guardians 3 is set for a physical release 25 days post-digital availability so that fans may anticipate its arrival on Disney+ around August 2.

Releasing Guardians 3 on Disney's streaming platform on August 2 would be apt timing for Marvel Studios, as it would align with the week following the finale of Secret Invasion, maintaining the consistent flow of MCU content on the platform.

Should this prediction hold, Guardians Vol 3 will equal Ant-Man 3's record for the most prolonged interval from a theatrical to Disney's streaming platform release, standing at 89 days.

Guardians 3 will be available on digital platforms on July 7, and on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on August 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes