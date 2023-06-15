Disney+ postpones Ant-Man 3 special in light of Jonathan Majors' legal issues

Assembled, a special episode for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which was set to premiere on Disney+, has been put on indefinite hold in light of the legal troubles confronting its star, Jonathan Majors.

This unanticipated delay comes amidst Majors' ascendancy in the film world, primarily fueled by his roles in Ant-Man 3 and Creed III. However, his promising career and pivotal involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a towering force in global pop culture, have been cast into the shadows by his ongoing assault trial.

Majors' conspicuous absence from the Creed III home release promotional activities was an early sign of the impact of his legal issues. Yet, the complexity and implications of his current predicament are magnified within the context of the MCU, given its mammoth stature and broad fanbase.

These situations remind us that even the most prominent pop culture phenomena, like the MCU, are not immune to real-world tribulations. This ongoing saga around Majors will remain a focal point for industry insiders and fans worldwide.

Disney+ halts Jonathan Majors' Ant-Man 3 Assembled Special

A halt in the Ant-Verse: Disney+ suspends Majors' Ant-Man 3 Assembled special amid controversy (Image via Marvel Studios)

Following the triumphant premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+, anticipation had been building for the special Assembled episode, originally scheduled for a June 14 debut.

However, the release has been indefinitely postponed, causing fans to question the potential new premiere date on the streaming platform. The delay remains undisclosed, yet speculation from the Direct suggests it may be related to Majors' ongoing legal dispute.

This speculated connection could complicate matters for the Assembled episode, particularly if it features accolades for Jonathan Majors' performance from the cast and crew.

Ant-Man News 🐜 @AntManNews The ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ episode of ‘Assembled’ has been delayed.



The episode was supposed to release today according to the schedule, it has not been cancelled but no new release date has been given as of yet.



[Via: Disney Help Centre] The ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ episode of ‘Assembled’ has been delayed.The episode was supposed to release today according to the schedule, it has not been cancelled but no new release date has been given as of yet. [Via: Disney Help Centre] https://t.co/SViZJFSsU3

In a noteworthy turn of events, Majors was featured in promotional material for Ant-Man 3 in late April, the only such instance since the assault allegations came to light.

Regarding the ongoing trial, it was reported that Jonathan Majors was expected to appear in court on June 13. However, no updates have been provided about the court proceedings.

The uncertain future of Ant-Man 3's special episode on Disney+

A question mark hangs over Ant-Man 3: The uncertain destiny of Assembled on Disney+ amid Majors' controversy (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the dust refuses to settle around the controversy involving Jonathan Majors, the release date for the Assembled special episode of Ant-Man 3 on Disney+ remains uncertain. The episode's premiere will probably remain in limbo until there is a substantial development in Majors' court proceedings.

Amidst this turmoil, Marvel Studios faces a problem regarding the fate of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors' character, Kang the Conqueror, is integral to the storyline. So far, Marvel has kept silent on Majors' legal entanglements, while the actor has staunchly proclaimed his innocence in the legal discourse.

Kang's looming prominence in the upcoming phases of the MCU means the resolution of Majors' situation carries substantial weight for the progression of the Multiverse Saga.

In the meantime, audiences can immerse themselves in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, currently streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes