Jonathan Majors featured in Ant-Man 3 marketing despite assault charges

Jonathan Majors, known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has recently found himself in a precarious situation. At the end of March, the actor was arrested and charged with assault, casting doubt about his future in the franchise. The news has left fans concerned about what might happen to his role in upcoming MCU projects.

Despite the ongoing investigation into his legal troubles, Majors is still prominently featured in the promotional materials for the digital release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

This has raised questions about what Marvel Studios plans to do with him and whether they will address the situation publicly. With the future of the MCU hanging in the balance, fans are naturally eager to know what the studio's next move will be.

Jonathan Majors continues to feature in MCU marketing despite legal troubles

Jonathan Majors, still part of MCU marketing, faces legal troubles after assault charges (Image via Marvel Studios)

The recently released trailer showcases Majors' character, Kang the Conqueror, with the text "A NEW DYNASTY BEGINS," hinting at his importance in the upcoming film and potentially beyond.

The recently released trailer showcases Majors' character, Kang the Conqueror, with the text "A NEW DYNASTY BEGINS," hinting at his importance in the upcoming film and potentially beyond.

While Marvel Studios has not made any public statements regarding Majors' legal troubles, reports suggest that the studio is considering various options regarding his future involvement in the franchise. With Kang the Conqueror being a major villain in the MCU, it remains to be seen how the studio will handle this situation, especially if the legal troubles persist.

Will the MCU recast Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors' uncertain future in the MCU amidst legal troubles and rumors of recasting (Image via Getty)

The recent legal troubles of Jonathan Majors present a significant challenge for Marvel Studios. With the studio having made a significant investment in Majors, rumors suggest they may have a contingency plan in place, despite no discussions about recasting the role.

Although Majors' attorney maintains his client's innocence, the actor has already been dropped from several brand deals due to the ongoing legal battle. From a public perception standpoint, it might be best for Marvel Studios to keep the actor from marketing future projects until the legal issues are resolved.

Majors' $20 million payday suggests that his role as Kang in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is more prominent than originally expected, with the actor reportedly playing both the villain and protagonist. However, amidst the controversies surrounding the actor, Marvel Studios may need to reconsider if he is still the right fit for the job.

In addition, Majors has already been recast in two non-MCU movies due to the allegations he is facing. The studio may need to make tough decisions regarding his involvement in future MCU projects.

