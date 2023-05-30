Marvel finally confirms the timeline placement of She-Hulk in the MCU

Marvel has finally shed light on the timeline of She-Hulk's events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), thanks to a new MCU timeline book set for release this coming October.
Last fall, the studios unveiled its latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk, revolving around Bruce Banner's cousin, Jen Walters. The series presents a unique blend of Walters' professional and personal life while she navigates the world as a towering 6-foot-7 green superhuman.
The series is set after the catastrophic five-year Blip, initially introduced in Avengers: Endgame, although no specific dates were explicitly mentioned throughout the series.
Unraveling Marvel's She-Hulk chronology in the MCU: Set a year post-blip
An intriguing sneak peek into Dorling Kindersley's forthcoming 'Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' reveals that the Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, unfolds between 2024 and 2025.
The narrative's commencement aligns roughly a year after the resolution of the Blip, a transformative event seen in Avengers: Endgame when Bruce Banner wielded the six Infinity Stones to restore all life forms, an action that took place around October 2023.
This timeline book, touted for its accuracy and authenticity, is a product of close collaboration between the publisher and the studios. The existing fan theories, particularly those suggested by the forensic chronologist Dakota (popularly known as Geekritique), posit that She-Hulk's narrative stretches into the Summer of 2025.
It will be intriguing to see if the official timeline publication brings forth any unforeseen elements that might challenge these popular and well-researched fan conjectures.
MCU's vibrant tapestry: A deep dive into the eventful year 2024
In the dynamic narrative universe of the MCU, 2024 holds significant sway. Although it remains in the future from our real-world perspective, it is a year bustling with captivating MCU narratives, including crucial parts of She-Hulk's journey.
Following the dramatic snap in late 2023, Bruce Banner suffers a debilitating injury to his arm due to the overwhelming power of the Infinity Stones. This narrative thread seamlessly merges into the plot of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, presenting Banner in his human guise, nursing his injured arm.
Shang-Chi's story notably aligns with the April 2024 timeline, with explicit references to the Chinese Qingming Festival that typically occurs during this month, serving as a tacit confirmation of the storyline's temporal setting.
Furthermore, 2024 also hosts the transformative journeys of characters such as Marc Spector and Steven Grant. Engaged in a contentious conflict with Arthur Harrow, they personally reconcile their multifaceted personalities. Fans speculate that the events of Moon Knight occur around mid-2024.
The latter part of 2024 beckons Stephen Strange into an unprecedented journey through the Multiverse, pitting him against the formidable Scarlet Witch. This high-stakes adventure unfolds in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Dorling Kindersley's 'Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' will grace the bookshelves on October 24, 2023. This crucial addition to the MCU canon aims to illuminate fans' understanding of the sprawling, interconnected narratives, offering them a lucid chronological roadmap.