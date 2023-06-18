Marvel sets official timeline placement for Secret Invasion in the MCU

The specific placement of the forthcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, within the extensive Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been clearly established by the studio.

Secret Invasion is set to signal the eagerly awaited return of Samuel L. Jackson to the MCU, where he revives his character, Nick Fury, in this inaugural episode of the Multiverse Saga.

This also represents Jackson's maiden venture as the protagonist in an MCU project, as he confronts a rogue assembly of Skrulls clandestinely orchestrating an assault on Earth.

The unveiling of a recent series teaser hints at connections back to Fury's initial canonical MCU debut in Captain Marvel (2019), thereby ushering in a fresh narrative that aligns more closely with the ongoing MCU timeline.

How does Marvel's Secret Invasion fit into the MCU timeline?

Secret Invasion weaves seamlessly into the present-day MCU timeline, unveiling shocking connections and confronting Earth's greatest threat yet (Image via Marvel Studios)

The timeline positioning of Secret Invasion within the expansive MCU was established during a press conference held by Marvel Studios. Jonathan Schwartz, the VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, explicitly affirmed this matter.

Schwartz stated that the series would unfold in the "present-day MCU," following The Blip and the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, thus situating it as the most contemporary addition to both the real-world and in-universe timelines:

"It’s present-day MCU, is what we’re calling it. So it exists along the timeline that the shows come out in. So, post-'She-Hulk,' post-Blip, right at this exact present day in the MCU. I think that’s all I can say,” Schwartz said.

Disney+'s She-Hulk is confirmed to conclude in early 2025 within the MCU chronology, indicating that Secret Invasion will occur in the same year.

Furthermore, it has been established that the timeline of Secret Invasion precedes The Marvels, providing a narrative lead-in to Brie Larson's subsequent standalone venture, thus marking the upcoming movie as the furthest timeline point in the MCU franchise.

How will Secret Invasion progress the MCU timeline?

Secret Invasion: Unleashing Earth's most sinister threats. How will this high-stakes series reshape the MCU timeline? (Image via Disney+)

Given this context, it's hardly surprising that Secret Invasion is the most current entry in the MCU timeline, taking us back to Earth for the first time in any MCU initiative this year.

The narrative, heavily intertwined with Fury's story from Carol Danvers' first MCU outing, will initiate a string of releases more contemporaneous with the current timeline than many previous arcs in the MCU.

The imminent question is about the influence that Secret Invasion will exert on the future MCU timeline. As it embarks on a more Earth-centric journey, it sets up potentially significant consequences with one of the recent most prominent comic storylines.

While the direction of the MCU post-Secret Invasion remains ambiguous, the cast and crew face the formidable task of maintaining the MCU's successful trajectory.

The opening episode of Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

