Disney+'s Secret Invasion debuts as least favorite MCU series on Rotten Tomatoes

The Phase 5 Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, Secret Invasion, unfortunately debuts as the first crossover event to earn the dubious honor of being the least-favored show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since its conception.
This unexpected turn of events has left fans and critics alike with mixed feelings about the latest addition to the expansive MCU portfolio. Secret Invasion is set to captivate audiences with its small screen premiere on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
The series, eagerly anticipated by MCU aficionados, is a thrilling espionage narrative, intricately weaving a story of an impending, high-stakes infiltration by the Skrulls. Crafted to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the series promises high-intensity drama and unprecedented plot twists, despite the initial lukewarm reception.
Whether the narrative will sway public opinion in its favor post its official airing remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the stage is set for Secret Invasion to unravel its mysterious and exhilarating tale.
The disappointing debut of Disney+'s Secret Invasion on Rotten Tomatoes
In the wake of its initial previews, Secret Invasion has unfortunately clinched the title of the lowest-rated Disney+ series from Marvel Studios in the MCU, as per Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
The series, led by the remarkable Samuel L. Jackson, currently holds a less-than-stellar Rotten Tomatoes score of 65%, derived from 25 reviews, at the time of writing this article. Prior to this, the lowest-ranked Marvel Studios series on Disney+ was 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
It's crucial to remember that this score reflects critics' judgment of only the inaugural two episodes of the six-part season of Secret Invasion.
To put things into perspective, here are the Rotten Tomatoes scores of previous MCU Disney+ series:
- WandaVision: 91%
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 84%
- Loki: 92%
- What If...?: 94%
- Hawkeye: 92%
- Moon Knight: 86%
- Ms. Marvel: 98%
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: 80%
- Secret Invasion: 67%
Keeping optimism alive for Secret Invasion
Given that the general public is yet to view Secret Invasion, the series' score could still fluctuate. The uncertainty lies in whether the ratings will rise or maintain their current trajectory, reflecting the critics' initial consensus.
As for the seeming struggles of Secret Invasion, the initial critiques offer some clues, with reviewers criticizing its "slow burn" narrative style and sluggish pacing. One critique specifically expressed disappointment, labeling Secret Invasion as "lackluster," and far from the dark, tense spy thriller it was marketed as.
However, not all feedback is negative.
For example, Discussing Film commended Samuel Jackson for delivering his "most layered and fun performance" as Nick Fury thus far, while Russ Milheim from The Direct highlighted the "intriguing and organic MCU connections" within Secret Invasion.
Moreover, a slow beginning doesn't necessarily imply audiences will fail to resonate with the series, mainly once it picks up momentum. A parallel can be drawn with Lucasfilm's Andor, which debuted last year. Despite receiving similar criticisms initially, it is now regarded as one of the best Star Wars narratives on Disney+.
Undeniably, the current score of Secret Invasion is a letdown. But the story has just started unfolding. The real question now is whether the series can engage fans in the coming weeks and turn its shaky debut into a triumph.
Secret Invasion will unveil its first episode on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.