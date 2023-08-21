Why a Dandadan anime is all but guaranteed to happen eventually

A Dandadan anime could be a very big possibility in the near future and the main reason for this is the manga's great success and how weird of a story it is. Author Yukinobu Tatsu used to be one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's assistants on the Chainsaw Man manga and its shows. Dandadan is a weird and tender story, which definitely fits and follows the criteria that Fujimoto established.

However, it's also worth understanding why the craziness and shock factor of the series make a Dandadan anime an eventuality rather than a possibility in the near future.

It has been one of Shonen Jump's most recent successes and the combination of a love story, demons, slice of life, and aliens makes it a manga that has a little in it for everyone, thus being an anime with a lot of potential.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dandadan series.

Exploring why a Dandadan anime is bound to happen

The series started publication on April 2019 and has over nine million copies sold, as of this writing, so that would be enough to have a Dandadan anime, but the plot and the sheer insanity of the story are more than enough.

It's one of those series, much like the aforementioned Chainsaw Man by Fujimoto or even Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, that are so strange that they need to be adapted.

Ironically enough, the plot seems very straightforward: Momo Ayase is a high school girl that doesn't believe in aliens but believes in ghosts and Okarun is a classmate of hers that thinks the other way around.

So, both kids challenge the others to go to places where ghosts and aliens supposedly live and both creatures turn out to be real, which kick-starts their adventure.

The story as a concept is very simple but author Yukinobu Tatsu goes far and beyond with the idea, having aliens that need human phallic parts to survive, aliens that drink milk, grandmothers that look only 30 years old... and a lot more.

It's weird but is played straight, which makes it even weirder as the sheer insanity of Dandadan makes the reader second guess at times.

The appeal of a potential Dandadan anime

Modern anime fans love the classic tropes of the medium, particularly of the shonen variety, but this generation also wants a lot more variety, storytelling wise.

Series like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man have subverted a lot of classic tropes of the genre, so it would be not surprising to see a Dandadan anime on the horizon.

However, the main difference between those series and this manga is that this one goes a lot further on the crazy side of things.

Those series, by and large, take themselves very seriously while Dandadan revels on the absurdity of its execution, becoming a lot of fun, especially because of how compelling Ayase and Okarun are as characters.

That's another major aspect of the series: the romance between Ayase and Okarun feels fleshed out and fresh instead of happening for plot's sake.

They engage and talk like two teenagers that are honestly interested in one another, which grounds the story a lot as they are dealing and fighting with both demons and aliens.

Final thoughts

A Dandadan anime is bound to happen sooner rather than later and it makes all the sense in the world: it's a manga series that is pushing the envelope of what can take place in a story of this ilk.

Plus, it also has a great romance story at its core and is a great read in terms of entertainment, so it has all the elements for an upcoming adaptation.

